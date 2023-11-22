“Novak Djokovic With 400 Weeks and Rafael Nadal at French Open…”: Veteran Coach Snubs Roger Federer in Fascinating Men’s Tennis Prediction

Tennis coach Nikola Pilic, who has formerly worked with Novak Djokovic, picked two records in men’s tennis that he believes will never be broken. One was his former protege’s record of most weeks at World No.1, and the other was Rafael Nadal and his astounding French Open haul. Interestingly, Pilic did not deem any of Roger Federer’s current records unbeatable.

Djokovic is currently in his 400th week as World No.1. He is guaranteed to hold the spot till at least January 8, 2024, a total of 406 assured weeks. He does not seem like slowing down even in his twilight years and will add many weeks to his tally. Nadal, meanwhile, established a monopoly over Roland Garros like no player ever has over any tournament. Only four times has he not lifted the title after participating. He has won the French Open 14 times with a W/L record of 112-3.

In an interview with Serbian outlet Kurir (via Sportskeeda), Pilic reiterated that Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis. He predicted the Serb’s 400-weeks-and-counting stay at the top of the rankings and Nadal’s 14 Roland Garros titles are two records that will never be bettered. The Croatian coach said he has never seen feats like these despite watching tennis for over 60 years.

“I keep saying that there are two records that, in my understanding of tennis, are unattainable, those are Nadal’s 14 titles at Roland Garros and Novak’s 400 weeks in first place, which will be 410 until the Australian Open. I have been watching tennis for 65 years and these are all-time records.”

Pilic did not mention any of Federer’s records in this category. The Swiss led almost all record charts before Nadal and Djokovic surpassed him in most. There are, however, a few achievements of his which look unbeatable. Federer’s records were once thought to be invincible but his younger Big 3 rivals eclipsed him regardless. Similarly, today’s young stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz cannot be dismissed. Some records, though, may really be out of their reach.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal full of respect for each other despite rivalry

Rafael Nadal recently confirmed he will return to the court in 2024. He, though, did not clarify the tournaments he will play in. Given clay is his favourite surface, he may choose to prioritise the French Open and try for a 15th title. However, he conceded that he will not surpass Djokovic’s Grand Slam tally but will enjoy playing tennis before retiring. He had previously labelled the Serb as the best in history.

Djokovic’s rivalry with Nadal has dominated tennis for the past decade or so. The 24-time Grand Slam winner called the Spaniard his biggest rival (via Reuters). He claimed when Nadal retires, he will feel as if a part of him has gone. Djokovic appreciated the impact his rival had on his career as a motivating factor. He said Nadal was integral to his personal growth as a player as the duo pushed each other to do better. With Nadal set to return in 2024, the entire tennis realm will be hoping for one final clash between the two legends.