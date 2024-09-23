“You Sure About That?”: Coco Gauff Stunned After Male Chinese Fan Asks Her For Autograph on a Laptop

American sensation Coco Gauff was surprisingly asked to sign her autograph on a laptop, leaving the 20-year-old surprised for a moment. It happened following a practice session in Beijing, where Gauff is gearing up for the China Open 2024.

With the Asian tournament set to begin soon, Gauff would be keen to put her disappointing North American swing behind her. Being the No.1 player in the nation, the 20-year-old had all the attention during the tournaments in Cincinnati and New York.

One would assume that her popularity would take a hit now with the WTA 1000 event taking place in Asia. However, a video uploaded on the organization’s social media suggests otherwise.

After what seemed like her practice session, a huge crowd was present in the stands with hopes of getting the youngster’s autograph. Being the humble star that she is, Gauff obliged as many fans as she could. The autograph that the 2023 US Open winner gave to one male supporter – on the laptop – took the internet by surprise.

“You sure? Okay,” Gauff asked the fan before signing his laptop.

Every social media user seemed to be amused by this incident. Some users claimed that this would’ve perhaps been the craziest item that she’s signed.

Gauff’s already has the fans backing her in China. With her replacement for a new coach not announced yet, she will be counting on the support of the audience to help win the 1000-level tournament.

Following a split with Brad Gilbert, Gauff is yet to find a replacement

Coco Gauff had a poor display at the North American swing – Round of 16 at the Canadian Open, Round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters, and Round of 16 at the US Open. Failing to make a deep run in these prestigious tournaments resulted in Gauff taking drastic action – relieving Brad Gilbert from his position as her coach.

Unfortunately, the World No.6 has been unable to find a replacement. For the same reason, the Atlanta-born player has traveled to China only with her parents and a few members of her support staff.

In all probabilities, she won’t be hiring a new coach before the tournament begins. It’ll be interesting to see how Gauff fares as her opening-round match commences on Friday.