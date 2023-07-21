“If Rafael Nadal Calls Roger Federer, He Will Do It”: Former Coach

Not long ago, tennis coach Ivan Ljubicic did an interview. During that, he spoke about Roger Federer and his long-time rival Rafael Nadal. He went deep insight into their rivalry from the time it began to how things have shaped up as the years went by.

Ivan spoke on the mutual admiration Federer and Nadal have for each other. He mentioned that although they are so different as players, they still have common aspects. Due to that, their friendship blossomed over time. He also spoke on how they were during their early days.

The Bond Between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

The Swiss maestro and the Spaniard started off as fierce rivals. Although they would fight it out against each other on the court, but once they were off it, one could only sense bilateral affection. As compared to a rivalry amongst two athletes from any other sport, these two showed the world a different way rivalries could be lived it.

The Croatian coach stated that if one of them asked the other for a favor or some help, the other would acknowledge it without any hesitation. With the amount of moments they have shared, be it successful or sad, they had a common understanding, which only blossomed with time.

Speaking on this subject, Ivan stated,

“At first they just had a lot of respect for each other. Over time, they realized that they share many special moments. And that they are on the same wavelength. It clicked. If Rafa calls Roger tomorrow and asks him something, he will do it for him. Vice versa too. I think it’s beautiful that they have such a good relationship.”

Iconic Photo of Federer and Nadal Wins Award

A picture of Federer and Nadal crying during the 20-time Grand Slam winners farewell event won an award. The picture was taken by photographer Ella Ling which won the “Sony ITPA Photo of the Year” award.

Speaking on that moment, it was one of the most emotional moments in sports which these two shared. It was just after Roger gave his final speech as a tennis player, which got the better of these rival turned friends. They were sitting together on the bench with their eyes filled with tears. It was one of the most memorable sights in tennis history.