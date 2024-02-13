5 Best Hotels in Dubai to Stay Near The Venue of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

The Dubai Tennis Championships will begin soon as top ATP and WTA stars will arrive in the UAE for the tournament. The event, starting February 18 for women and February 26 for men, will be held at the Dubai Tennis Centre. Here are the 5 best hotels in Dubai near the venue where fans can stay during their time in the city.

(Prices mentioned are average for basic rooms and are subject to change. Rates vary as per room choice and date booked.)

1. Novotel Dubai Deira City Centre

Part of the global Novotel chain, this hotel is located amid the bustling Deira area, right across the Deira City Centre. It comes with a temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, and two restaurants. Hence, it is one of the best options among the 5 best hotels in Dubai.

Located just over 3 km from the Dubai Tennis Championships venue, prices on the Accor website range from around $100 to $175.

Address – 8th Street Port Saeed District, Deira City Centre.

Contact – +971 4 292 5200

2. Le Meridien Fairway

A subsidiary of the iconic Marriott group, this compact but elegant hotel is situated just over a kilometre away from the venue of the ATP/WTA tournament. It has an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor sauna, fitness studios, and four restaurants.

Bookings can be done from their official website, with prices ranging from $130 to $240 on average per night.

Address – Al Garhoud Road, PO Box 36400

Contact – +971 4-6085000

3. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is located closest to the venue among the 5 best hotels in Dubai

Located virtually down the street from the Dubai Tennis Centre (less than 1km), this place is a leading choice amongst fans. It is a massive hotel with over 340 rooms, also boasting eight restaurants serving every cuisine. It also has an outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar, an expansive garden area, a kids’ playground, a spa, a salon and a fitness centre.

Prices to book a room from their official website average around $122 to $275.

Address – AIRPORT ROAD, CASABLANCA STREET, AL GARHOUD, PO BOX 13018

Contact – +971 47028888

4. City Seasons

This service apartment-style hotel combines the luxury of a hotel stay with the independence and privacy of a serviced residence. It has two restaurants, including a 24×7 option. Guests can also utilise the large swimming pool with a separate Jacuzzi, a state-of-the-art fitness area, and a sauna.

It is located about 3.5 km from the venue of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The official website has room tariffs from around $195 to $295 per night.

Address – 8th Street, Port Saeed, Deira, P.O. Box 56421

Contact – +971 4 206 7000

This is one of the most highly rated hotels on TripAdvisor among the 5 best hotels in Dubai. The hotel also has an in-house club, in addition to a couple of restaurants and bars. It has all the usual amenities like an indoor swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and a gym.

Of all the hotels on this list, this is the farthest from the Dubai Tennis Centre, located about 6.5 km away. However, with average tariffs in the $90-$100 range when booking from the website, it is the most pocket-friendly option.

Address – 155 Salahudin Road, Beside Abu Bakar Al Siddique Metro Station, Dubai 81877

Contact – +971 421-47200

Since these hotels are nearby the Dubai Tennis Championships venue, taxis are the best option to commute to and fro. Most hotels have their taxis available for rent, but these tend to be expensive. Uber operates in the Emirati city while Careem is the biggest local name. While rates can differ based on the operator and also the time of booking, the average base fare is AED 12 (slightly over $3). Thereon, the median per km price is around AED 2 (about half a dollar). Hence, taxis are a budget considerate way of getting around Dubai.