5 Best Tennis Academies in Dubai Ft. CF Tennis Academy Where Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Are Held

The Dubai Tennis Championships are underway for the WTA Tour, with the ATP leg beginning on February 26. Tennis is gradually growing in the Middle East and this is also largely due to many European, Brit and American expats now making Dubai as their new home post the Covid-19 pandemic and market crashes in those countries amongst other reasons. For fans in the United Arab Emirates, here are the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai –

(Note: Many international academies have centres/branches in Dubai. This article will not touch upon them and focus only on the endemic organisations.)

1. CF Tennis Academy

Founded in 1997, this academy is located on the premises of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships interestingly. They offer a large selection of different training programs for children and adults. Interestingly, the academy also has a ball-kid training program. A simple single-session booking is available for adults from AED 85 ($23) onwards.

For children, tennis camps and group lessons start from around AED 100 (around $27). Further details are available on their website, from where bookings can also be made.

Address – P.O. Box 15935, Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai

Contact – +971 4 282 4540

2. Among the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai, Emirates Tennis Academy has 7 locations

With seven locations in the city, they are one of the most vastly spread among the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai. Alexei Popyrin most famously trained here when he won the 2017 French Open Boys’ singles. Their children’s programme is intricately designed to progress the students along as per their skill level.

For adults, they offer private/semi-private lessons as well as group classes. More details are available on the website.

Address – 102 Al Qayada Building, Al Ittihad Road, Abu Hail Deira, Dubai

Contact – +971 050 14 33 55 8

3. Dubai Tennis Academy

Like their counterparts, they offer all the programs for adults and children. Students of different skill and age levels have different classes, as with all academies. However, what sets this institution apart from others in the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai is that they take the cream of their pupils for a summer camp in one of Spain’s leading academies.

Ran by the former UAE Davis Cup captain, a full breakdown of prices is available on their website. Adult clinics start from AED 150 ($41) while four-week children camps range from AED 500 to AED 1420 ($137 to $387), depending on age and skill.

Address – Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Al Falea St, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai

Contact – 058 845 0871

4. CAP Sport Academy

Another one of the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai to have multiple centres in the city (6), this academy’s website claims to have tutored over 1500 players in 15 years of existence. Lessons can also be booked online. The academy offers the usual private/semi-private lessons, adult clinics, and also group sessions.

Fans can also book a trial class before enrolling fully.

Address – Carlton Downtown Hotel, DIFC, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai (Addresses for five other locations available on the website)

Contact – +971 568 361332

5. Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, an opulent choice among the 5 best tennis academies in Dubai

This academy boasts 11 courts across three venues, including UAE’s only indoor air-conditioned tennis pavilion. The academy offers adult programmes across four skill levels with group or private lessons. Similarly structured development programs exist for children. Five-day training camps can also be booked.

All pricing details are available on their website. The rates are slightly premium compared to other names on the list. A 60-minute group session starts from AED 150 ($41) while a private session costs AED 375 ($120) for the same duration.

Address – Al Habtoor Sports Hub, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai (Other locations available on the website)

Contact – +971 4 4441010

