5 Eminent Personalities Who Still Consider Roger Federer as the Tennis GOAT ft. Lindsey Vonn

Novak Djokovic may have 24 Grand Slams, more than anyone else. Rafael Nadal may have 22 Grand Slams, coming at no. 2 in that list. But the large part of the tennis and the sports world in general, still consider Roger Federer as the GOAT. This is because of his sheer impact on the game.

He has inspired innumerable young tennis enthusiasts over the years. Most importantly he has been nice, humble, and friendly throughout his career. He is also one of the richest tennis players of all time.

Roger Federer’s legacy, more than anything, is a testament to how several other sportspersons and personalities from different fields consider him the GOAT. Here are 5 eminent personalities who still consider Roger Federer as the Tennis GOAT –

Lindsey Vonn considers Roger Federer a “hero”

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has won 8 world championship medals and 3 Olympic medals in her career. Her contribution to the sport is unmatched, and even she considers Roger Federer a “hero” among all sportspersons. She went skiing with Roger Federer recently and was elated beyond measure. Vonn took to Instagram to share that special moment and even praised the Swiss tennis legend for his athletic achievements, philanthropy, and for being an overall champion in sports.

From one GOAT to another, Serena Williams also hails Roger Federer

After Roger Federer retired in 2022, Serena Williams took to Instagram and shared a few stories to pay tribute to the Swiss legend. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner herself, has always been fond of Federer and the way he has conducted himself on and off the court. She simply thanked Federer for his contributions to the sport and expressed her love for him and that she will miss him. She has previously called Federer the GOAT.

NBA legend Michael Jordan is also a Roger Federer fan

During the US Open 2014, when Roger Federer was playing against Marinko Matosevic, a special guest was there at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the Swiss GOAT play. It was none other than Michael Jordan who was watching Federer play wearing Jordan’s brand of sneakers. It was a hybrid model, designed after the Air Jordan 3 but with a Federer’s logo.

Federer was very excited to find Jordan in the audience and so was his opponent Matosevic. Jordan didn’t make any comments that day, but it was his first live tennis match experience at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. That in itself says a lot about Federer, to be able to attract the greatest NBA player to watch him play.

Ex-British soccer star Rio Ferdinand chooses Federer as the ultimate GOAT

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rio Ferdinand didn’t name any soccer player when asked about sporting GOATs according to him. Even though Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be on every sports fan’s list, Ferdinand had other names. Swiss behemoth Roger Federer was on that list. Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson were some of the other names on that list too.

For billionaire Bill Gates, Federer is the GOAT too

Roger Federer’s stardom and greatness expand beyond just the sporting world. In 2017, when the billionaire entrepreneur met Federer, he was enamored by him. He has played a charity match with Federer in Seattle’s KeyArena and called it a “dream come true” moment for him. He also said how big of a fan he is of Federer.

They also collaborated in the 2020’s Match for Africa charity event, in which Gates helped Federer raise more than $3 million USD for his foundation in South Africa. Gates and Federer played doubles together, defeating Swiss-American comedian Trevor Noah and Rafael Nadal.