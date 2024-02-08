Roger Federer Has One All-Time Record in Asia Which Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Will Never Break

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

For the longest time, Roger Federer held the record for the most number of Grand Slam titles by any male tennis player. It wasn’t until Rafael Nadal broke it in 2022, which was subsequently broken by Novak Djokovic. Today Federer’s 20 Grand Slams is at 3rd after 22 by Nadal and 24 by Djokovic. However, there is one record by the Swiss tennis legend that no one would ever break. Not even Djokovic or Nadal.

The ATP Qatar Open, now known as Qatar ExxonMobil Open, and the ATP 500 Dubai Open are the two ATP Middle East tournaments where Roger Federer has dominated unlike anyone else. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has won a combined 11 titles from both the events.

Roger Federer won 8 titles at the Dubai Open alone, and the remaining 3 at the Qatar Open. It’s a record for the ages. He also reached the finals of the Dubai Open 10 times and won the contest thrice consecutively, a record that his Big Three counterpart Djokovic also shares. At the Qatar Open, Federer hasn’t reached any of the finals where he hasn’t won. But his 3 wins remain the highest by any men’s tennis player.

While Federer leads the roster with 11 titles, second on the list is Novak Djokovic with 7 titles combined. 5 of those 7 came in the Dubai Open and the remaining 2 were in the Qatar Open. Rafael Nadal has won both these tournaments once each.

Federer won his first Dubai Open title in 2003 against Jiri Novak beating him 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). 16 years later in 2019, Federer won his 8th and last Dubai Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. The score was 6-4, 6-4. At the Qatar Open, Federer first won in 2005 against Ivan Ljubicic by 6-3, 6-1. 6 years later, he beat Nikolay Davydenko to win his 3rd and final Qatar Open title. He won by 6-3, 6-4.

Here are more FAQs on Roger Federer –

How much money did Roger Federer make in his career as of 2024?

Roger Federer has made a total of $130,594,339 USD in prize money from his tennis career. A large chunk of that came from his 20 Grand Slam wins and then his ATP Middle East Open wins. Combining his off-court earnings, Federer is the first self-made professional tennis player to cross the $1 billion USD mark.

Where does Roger Federer stay?

Roger Federer, his wife Miroslava Federer, and their two pairs of identical twins i.e. four children stay together in Valbella, Switzerland. He also has an apartment in Dubai worth $16.5 million USD when he purchased it almost a decade ago, which he bought to practice and get better in extremely hot weather conditions. He also has a ski chalet in the Swiss Alps and a penthouse in Zurich.

What is the Roger Federer net worth?

Roger Federer has an estimated net worth of $550 million USD. It includes his more than $130 million USD in tennis prize money and his numerous deals with brands like On, Lindt, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Mercedes Benz, etc.

Who are the only 3 players to beat Roger Federer in Qatar Open?

The only three players to defeat Roger Federer in the Qatar Open in Doha are:

Andy Murray – Murray beat Federer in the semi-finals of the 2009 edition by 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-2

2. Nikolay Davydenko – Davydenko beat Federer in the semi-finals of the next edition i.e. 2010 in straight sets of 6-4, 6-4.

3. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Tsonga got a walkover over Federer in the semi-final of the 2012 edition without a single set played.