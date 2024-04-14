5 Greatest Andre Agassi Wins of All-Time on Clay Ft. 1999 French Open Final

Andre Agassi was one of the players on the ATP Tour who could showcase his best game on all surfaces. Agassi won 152 matches, including seven titles, on clay. He remains one of nine American players who have won more than 150 matches on the red dirt. The former world No.1 played thrilling encounters on the surface, especially at the French Open. He is the last American to have won the French Open title in 1999.

Here are some of his best matches ever on clay –

Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev, 1999 French Open final

The 1999 French Open was a testimonial of Agassi’s perseverance on the court. At that time, he was ranked No.14 and faced Andrei Medvedev, who was ranked 100. Medvedev did not take much time to win the first two sets of the match, as it seemed it would be over for Agassi.

At the beginning of the third set, rain poured down the courts, halting the match. Once play resumed, the American played superhuman shots, forcing his opponent to stay on the back foot. Medvedev served well and hit 23 aces in the match but could not withstand long rallies once Agassi returned the ball. Agassi could only hit two aces in the final.

The clock almost hit the three-hour mark when Agassi captured the French Open in his third final. He completed his career grand slam and became the first American men’s singles player in the Open Era to win Grand Slams on four different surfaces.

Andre Agassi vs Arnaud Clement, 1999 French Open Round of 64

In the second round of the 1999 French Open, fans were witnessing a young Arnaud Clement showing his power against Agassi. Clement had 20 break point chances in the match but could only win eight of them. But his 29-year-old opponent was not far behind as he converted 11 of his 26 chances.

The first set saw Agassi comfortably taking the lead, but in the next two sets, Clement clawed his way back into the match. The Frenchman was only a game away from winning the match in the fourth set. Agassi held his nerve during the rallies and managed to level the score.

In the final set, Clement found no hope as he was bageled. The match lasted for three hours and 20 minutes as Agassi finally prevailed to reach the third round.

Andre Agassi vs Andy Roddick, 2003 Houston Open final

The 2003 Houston Open was one clay final where two top American players fought for the trophy. Agassi was up against two-time defending champion Andy Roddick. It remains one of the few matches where Roddick was outclassed by his opponent in terms of serves.

The top seed was looking at a heartbreaking defeat after losing the first set. Roddick looked confident of winning his third title but could not tackle Agassi’s groundstrokes. The young American failed to break serve even once in the match as Agassi went on to break thrice and lift the trophy.

Andre Agassi vs Jim Courier, 1990 French Open Round of 16

Agassi and Jim Courier have played 12 matches against each other. In the fourth round of the 1990 French Open, the pair played flawless tennis from the baseline. While Agassi lost the first set in a tiebreak, he made sure not to give Courier another chance in the match.

For the first and only time in his career, Agassi managed to bagel Courier. He outpowered his fellow American and it was regarded as one of the best matches between the pair in a Grand Slam.

Andre Agassi vs Boris Becker, 1991 French Open semifinals

Agassi and Boris Becker first met on clay in 1991 during the French Open semifinals. Before their meeting at Roland Garros, the duo had played six matches, with three wins each. Becker, known for his diving volleys and angled serve, could not execute his usual game against Agassi.

The fourth seed kept targeting Becker’s backhand, and it proved to be working. Becker tried to do the same against Agassi, but it did not work out. The German could not return the shots with the same power and intensity as Agassi. The attack from both sides wore out Becker, as he could not get to the ball.

Agassi kept running around the court even in the fourth set. He was reaching most of Becker’s drop shots and volleys. Agassi closed out the match with his fifth ace as he climbed over the net and shared a long hug with Becker. The game was physically brutal, but the spirit of sportsmanship did not go away between the players.