5 Greatest Serena Williams Matches of All Time on Clay Ft. 2013 French Open Quarter-Final vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Serena Williams dominated on every surface she played. While Williams’ win percentage on hard and grass are 85% and 87% respectively, her 82% win record on clay also speaks volumes about her all-round performances. It is a lesser-known fact about her, amidst an array of other interesting trivia.

Here’s looking back at 5 of the best matches Serena Williams has won on clay –

Serena Williams vs Svetlana Kuznetsova, 2013 French Open quarter-final

Serena Williams entered the 2013 French Open, aiming for her first Grand Slam win on clay in 11 years. In the quarter-final match, Williams faced Svetlana Kuznetsova from Russia. The match started with a bang for Serena, who won the first set 6-1. However, Kuznetsova fought back in the match with a 6-3 win in the second set. Serena hung on to win the third set, 6-3 to make it to the semifinals.

Serena Williams won the French Open 2013 title by defeating Maria Sharapova in straight sets in the final.

Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens, 2015 French Open Round of 16

Serena Williams faced Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open 2015. It was a battle between a new prodigy from the United States i.e. Stephens trying to uncrown a legend of the game from the same country, i.e. Serena. Stephens had an exceptional start to the match, winning the first set 6-1. However, Serena roared back into the match with a 7-5 win in the second set. Williams extended that momentum into the third set, closing out the match by winning it 6-3.

Serena went on to win the 2015 French Open title.

Williams vs Capriati, 2002 Italian Open semi-final

The 2002 Italian Open had a lot of significance in Serena Williams’ career since it was one of her earliest title wins on clay. In the semi-final, she faced fellow American player Jennifer Capriati. Capriati was adept on clay and was coming off the back of her 2001 French Open win.

Williams won the first set 6-2, without facing any trouble from Capriati. However, Capriati bounced back to win the next set 6-3. The third set turned out to be a thrilling one as Williams pipped Capriati to win it 7-5 and advance to the final.

Williams vs Ivanovic, 2014 Italian Open

The 2014 Italian Open was the 3rd time Serena Williams won the coveted Rome-based WTA title. In the semifinals, her opponent was the 2008 French Open winner, Ana Ivanovic. Williams won the first set 6-1 but Ivanovic impressed in the second, winning 6-2 to level the proceedings. In the third set though, Serena regained her momentum to pull off a 6-1 win to close out the match and book a place in the final match.

With a morale-boosting win against Ana Ivanovic, Serena Williams cruised past Italy’s Sara Errani in the final, 6-3, 6-0 to win another trophy on clay.

Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, 2015 French Open

The 2015 French Open was Serena’s last Grand Slam win on clay. But the journey to success was not easy. In the third round, Williams faced the gritty Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who was having a good run in the tournament too.

Azarenka won the first set 6-3. But as someone who had championed comebacks, Serena Williams won the second and third sets 6-4, 6-2 to seal her victory. What was even more remarkable was that Serena was battling multiple injuries in that tournament and yet managed to pull off such wins.