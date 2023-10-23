5 Old School Ways Through Which Rafael Nadal Was Made Mentally Strong by Uncle Toni

Jun 11, 2017; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) receives a replica trophy from his uncle Toni Nadal (left) at the trophy presentation after his match against Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) (not pictured) on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Majorca Bulletin, Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, gave some explosive opinions. He said the new generation of players is not reaching their full potential because of an overload of information, leading to confusion. He believed players having a large entourage as too much support staff is to be blamed, alongside the trend of positive criticism.

Uncle Toni has played a vital role in making Nadal the legend he is today. He has been an influential figure, shaping his nephew’s career in many aspects. Rafael Nadal is idolised for his calmness under pressure, his fighting ability to bounce back despite regular pitfalls, and his discipline in following a set routine. On that note, here are 5 ways Uncle Toni made Nadal into the mentally strong and competitive beast fans know him as –

1. No water for Rafael Nadal

In the interview, Toni admitted he sometimes used to ‘forget’ to take water for practice sessions with Rafael Nadal. The 22-time Grand Slam champion trained under his uncle from the beginning of his career till he was 31. Many players today would have taken offence to not being allowed to drink water by their coaches.

However, the former World No.1 kept his head down and followed Uncle Toni’s instructions. The coach denied Nadal water to increase his mental strength, physical strength and self-control.

2. Uncle Toni made Rafa play across poor conditions and balls

In addition to withholding water, Toni also often took his nephew to poor-quality courts for training sessions. He used to deliberately bring old balls and take Rafael Nadal to such courts to make him mentally strong and prepared for any adversities he may face. Toni believed this instilled a sense of humility and taught his ward to accept defeat and mistakes in his gameplay (via Sportskeeda).

“Some days I would play him with used old balls, take him to poor quality courts to train and forget to take water so he could be mentally strong and get used to accepting defeat and making mistakes.”

3. Rafael Nadal was denied mental health and nutrition coach

Uncle Toni lambasted today’s players for having a huge entourage following them around. He disapproved of players having analysts, nutritionists, and mental health coaches in their support staff. He especially focused his blame on the latter, saying they are the reason young players are unable to handle losses and pressure.

The veteran coach stated that Nadal never had any of these positions in his team, until recently. He did not let anybody come between him and his nephew. Between Toni and Rafael, it used to be only about tennis and the attitude to train more and work harder.

“Rafa never had a mental health coach, never mind a nutritionist. I’m not his mother, I don’t know what he ate or eats or how much he weighs. It used to be just Rafa and I.”

4. Nadal can never break a racquet thanks to Uncle Toni

Tennis players are prone to the occasional racquet smash from frustration. Rafael Nadal, though, has never been seen breaking a racquet on the court.

This is a result of tough discipline instilled in his young days by his uncle Toni. In an interview, the senior Nadal said he threatened his then-six-year-old nephew that he would stop coaching him if he broke even one racquet (via Tennis World USA).

“You throw one racket and I’m no longer your coach. There are millions of kids in the world who would love a racket and don’t have one.”

Toni believed that smashing a racket symbolises a ‘lack of respect’ to people who wish to buy tennis equipment but cannot afford to.

“Nadal has never broken a racquet. It would be showing a lack of respect to people who actually have to buy the equipment to play the sport.”

5. Uncle Toni did not take money from his nephew to coach him

According to Bleacher Report, Toni Nadal never took a single penny from Rafa to coach him since childhood until his last day. It is because of two major reasons. One being that coaching was never about money for Toni, but it was more important for him to develop Rafael Nadal into a champion. Secondly, according to the legendary coach, if he accepted money from his nephew, he knew that Rafa would dictate terms in the partnership. So to maintain the sanctity and respect a coach commands and develop him on his terms, Toni was altruistic and yet practical enough to have no agendas.

This ensured that Rafael Nadal became disciplined and obedient and yet a man with good values who could handle himself on and off the court. And with that, Rafa could not even consider sacking Toni early on his career since he adjusted to Toni’s benevolent yet authoritative style of coaching. Had Rafa gone for another coach, perhaps he wouldn’t have been so mentally strong that has made him a world-renowned sportsperson.