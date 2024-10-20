Novak Djokovic Ignores Uncle Toni’s Barbs While Graciously Lauding Rafael Nadal’s Family in Heartfelt Speech

The final day of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament was an emotional one for the tennis community. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced each other one last time. Djokovic got fans even more teary-eyed after delivering a heartfelt speech to his long-time rival following the third-place match.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, after his 6-2, 7-6 victory over the Mallorca native, Nole shed light on his iconic rivalry with Nadal. Apart from congratulating the fellow former World No.1 for an illustrious career, Djoko also applauded Rafa’s team for contributing to his success.

“Congratulations to the team for the success, I know all the sacrifices your family has made, and they deserve all the successes you have achieved,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic with beautiful words to Nadal. Pure class. ❤️pic.twitter.com/QDHLJovtPa — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) October 19, 2024

These comments, despite constant criticism from Rafa’s uncle Toni Nadal, prove that the 24-time Grand Slam champion is compassionate and wants to keep his special connection with Nadal intact.

Toni Nadal has been attacking Djokovic’s legacy

Toni Nadal, known for being extremely candid when giving out his opinions, has frequently criticized Novak Djokovic in recent years. Rafa’s uncle does agree that Djokovic is the “best” in tennis history. But it is quite evident that these comments are backhanded compliments.

Toni praised Djoko for having the most Grand Slams in history but boldly claimed that his nephew would’ve had the most trophies if not for injuries.

“When people ask me who is the best in history, I say, ‘The best in history is Djokovic because of everything he accomplished, and the one who played the best tennis is Federer’. But I think my nephew would be the best in history if he didn’t have so many injuries,” Toni Nadal recently said.

It seems like Djokovic didn’t respond to Toni’s remarks even once out of his respect for Rafa. This gesture speaks volumes about his admiration for his fellow rival.

Fans can expect Djokovic to continue to display his affection for the King of Clay by supporting him at the Davis Cup Finals 2024 in Malaga next month.