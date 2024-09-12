Rafael Nadal’s Uncle Toni Again Takes a Shot at Novak Djokovic By Bringing Up Another Hypothetical Situation

Over the past few years, Toni Nadal has been a huge Novak Djokovic critic. The popular figure in the tennis community once again claims that the Serbian superstar is the player with the most Grand Slams due to the plethora of injuries Rafael Nadal has had to sustain.

Toni has often discussed the GOAT debate. During a recent interview with Euro News, Rafael Nadal’s uncle shed light on the same, speaking about the Big 3. The Rafa Nadal Academy head coach disregarded Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slams by lauding Federer and Nadal.

According to the 63-year-old, Nole was the best. However, he believed that the Swiss maestro “played better” among the three, and the Raging Bull could’ve gone down as the most successful player had it not been for an injury-riddled career.

“Who played better? Federer,” said Toni. “Who is the best? Djokovic. Because Djokovic won more titles than the others. Who could be the best without injuries? My nephew. But he has injuries so at the end, the best is Djokovic.”

As expected, Toni’s comments enraged Djokovic’s fanbase. Users also attacked Toni for presenting a hypothetical take to make sense of the GOAT debate.

Supporters on social media implied that the Spaniard was jealous and couldn’t digest the fact that his nephew wasn’t the most successful player.

A frustrated fan expresses concern over Nadal’s injury-prone season.

Another sarcastic supporter takes a jab at the Nadal family’s perceived tendency to make excuses.

Toni does regard Djokovic for his greatness, but his backhanded compliments are always accompanied by some shade. On a previous occasion, Nadal acknowledged the Belgrade native for being the frontrunner for the GOAT title but also claimed that Federer and Nadal were much more important figures in tennis.

“I think Federer and Nadal have transcended their sport more than Djokovic. And Federer has transcended more into his sport than anyone,“ Toni said.

Irrespective of Toni’s illogical statements, with Rafa expected to hang his boots after the Laver Cup 2024, Djoko will go down as the most successful player in ATP history for the foreseeable future.