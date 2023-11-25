“Dominated Their Sport in the Mid or Late 30s” – Former Coach Says Novak Djokovic is the ‘Best Sportsman’, Compares Longevity to LeBron James

Boris Becker hailed Novak Djokovic as one of the best athletes across all sports in the world. The German compared his former pupil to NBA legend LeBron James, NFL star Tom Brady and soccer icon Lionel Messi. These superstar athletes are renowned for their longevity, being the best in their respective sports even in their twilight years. Djokovic, too, continues to reign supreme in tennis at the age of 36.

Djokovic had an ordinary 2022 season by his lofty standards. Many speculated that he would slow down as more talented youngsters emerged as serious contenders. However, the Serb had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023 aged 36. He won three Grand Slams, missing a Calendar Slam by only one match. He also lifted two ATP Masters and the ATP Finals, setting multiple records.

Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, labelled the World No.1 the best player across sports, not just tennis. He equated his former protege to James, Messi, and Brady (via Eurosport). The former two are still going strong in basketball and soccer at 38 and 36, respectively. Brady meanwhile, retired recently at the age of 45, having been one of the best active quarterbacks until hanging up his boots.

“Maybe you have to look at it more generally and he’s not just the best tennis player at the moment, but the best sportsman. I want to compare him to a Lionel Messi, a LeBron James and a Tom Brady.“

Becker said Djokovic belongs in the same category as these legends because, like them, he is also dominating his sport at the age of 36.

“For me, that’s the category Novak is in because all these athletes are dominating or have dominated their sport even in their mid or late thirties.”

Djokovic is great friends with Brady and also shares a good relationship with Messi. He also congratulated James for becoming the NBA’s leading all-time scorer, calling him a ‘great example’.

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker remain close even after ending professional relations

Novak Djokovic’s professional association with Boris Becker may have ended in 2016, but the pair have remained close. The Serb had a great spell with him in his dugout and the respect has not been lost. When the German returned to coaching with Holger Rune, Djokovic remarked he was happy to see him back. He said he won’t be comfortable seeing Becker in the opposition box because of how close they are.

Becker revealed that Djokovic supported his family when the six-time Grand Slam winner served prison time in 2022. He was sentenced to two and half years of imprisonment for hiding assets during his insolvency period, serving eight months. Djokovic became a ‘family member’, said Becker, as the 24-time Majors winner helped his former coach through tough times.

Becker has also continually praised Djokovic, recently lauding his schedule management and patriotism. Under retired World No.1, Djokovic won six Grand Slams and completed his Career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open. The duo may not be together professionally but continue to share a close bond off the court.