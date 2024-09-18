mobile app bar

How Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic’s Instagram Conversation Paved the Way for Sofia Exhibition Match’s Success

Advait Jajodia
Published

Image Credits: Dimitrov – Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK, Djokovic – Susan Mullane/Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation in the “Postbank Visa Tennis Gala” exhibition match immediately after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Ahead of the charitable event, Djokovic expressed his excitement by sharing a clip of him singing a popular Bulgarian song on his Instagram Stories. Appreciating his peer’s attempt to sing “Luda po tebe”, Dimitrov had a wholesome reaction.

Djokovic participated in the match at the Arena Sofia Hall on 17th September and rest assured, he and Dimitrov entertained fans to the hilt. But a day before the highly-anticipated matchup, the 24-time Grand Slam winner displayed his hidden talent and asked Dimitrov whether he approved of the singing or not.

Djokovic captioned his Story, “Do you approve, @grigordimitrov ??”

It seems as though the former World No.3 is impressed with Nole’s singing abilities. The Haskovo native immediately reshared the Story that he was tagged on and revealed that he was arranging for a karaoke session when the Djoker was in town.

The 33-year-old wrote, “Karaoke night is in session @djokernole! Here we go…”

While details of this karaoke session are yet to be disclosed, it’s great to see the two benefit other foundations while also strengthening their friendship.

Djokovic and Dimitrov have a long-standing friendship

Dimitrov is one of the very few players remaining from the time Djokovic was a youngster on the ATP Tour. Having spent multiple years as professionals, both stars have created multiple memories and a strong bond.

However, no incident between the two is as popular as when Djokovic crashed Dimitrov’s press conference during the Indian Wells 2014.

After crashing the press conference, Djokovic gushed over the fact that the Bulgarian was the “best-looking guy on the tour”.

“My friend Grigor here, best-looking guy on the tour. You don’t need to talk about tennis too much. You had so much success this year. Let’s talk about your looks,” Djokovic left everyone in splits.

Over the years, the “Balkan Brothers” have grown quite close. This exhibition game will only enable the two to grow closer. Fans of the two will hope that the event also motivates them to represent their region by potentially pairing up in a double event for a significant tournament in the future.

