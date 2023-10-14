5 Top Players Who Prefer Rafael Nadal Over Novak Djokovic

Sep 1, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia rubs his shoulder during a match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal recently posted an update on social media about his recovery from an injury. The Spaniard is set to return to tour in 2024 at the Australian Open and the fans are excited to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion nearly being fit to play. He could reignite his rivalry with Novak Djokovic next season as the two tennis stars are separated by two Grand Slam titles. In a recent interview, Nadal admitted that Djokovic is the GOAT considering the amount of titles he has won.

The GOAT debate is still going strong in the tennis community. Despite having to compete with the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal has managed to keep his own fan base intact. Some of Nadal’s fans are tennis stars themselves, who have idolized the Spaniard throughout their lives.

When Andrey Rublev lauded Rafael Nadal for clay dominance

Andrey Rublev is the top non-Spanish player at the moment who has publicly hailed Nadal for his unrivaled supremacy on clay. Rublev praised the Spaniard in an interview with Daily Express in 2022, stating that the Spaniard’s clay court talent makes him the actual GOAT of tennis. The Russian looked up to Nadal as an idol when he was younger. Rublev claimed that he was always imitating Nadal, wearing the same attire, and so on.

“Nadal is the GOAT on clay, so from this point of view it’s one of my best victories ever. A bit like if you defeat Roger Federer. Rafa handles so much pressure, people expect him to win on clay even when he faces Djokovic.”

Carlos Alcaraz reserves top praise for Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has idolized Rafael Nadal throughout his life. Nadal has been an inspiration for Alcaraz as they are both from Spain and come from a similar background. Nadal’s style of play and tenacious spirit have profoundly impacted the 20-year-old. Many people compare Alcaraz to Nadal and in a recent interview at the US Open 2023, the Spaniard admitted that Nadal was his idol growing up.

Ben Shelton is a clear Nadal fan

Following his heroic performance in the US Open 2023, Ben Shelton admitted that he prefers Rafael Nadal. His admiration for Nadal shows in his style of play and perseverance. Shelton recently mentioned in a press conference at the Laver Cup 2023 that he has learned the fighting spirit from watching Nadal.

“I think at times on the court, you know, the way that I love to fight, that I don’t give up, could be some traits that I saw or learned from Rafa growing up. You know, he was one of those guys who replicated it every match, every tournament. You could only hope to have a fighting spirit like him.”

Casper Ruud is Nadal’s prodigy

Casper Ruud is a Rafael Nadal academy product. The Norwegian has developed a great bond with Nadal which extends beyond the tennis court. Ruud and Nadal have often participated in exhibition and golf matches which shows their great bond. Ruud has often tweeted about Nadal with the GOAT emoji which shows his preference as Nadal as his GOAT.

Iga Swiatek is a hardcore Nadal supporter

Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, is another Nadal fan. The Polish star publicly acknowledged to crying after Nadal’s rare loss to Djokovic at the French Open. In a video posted by the Cincinnati Open, WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek declared Rafael Nadal is the best player of all time.