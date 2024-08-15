Alexander Zverev Shocks Fans by Patching Up With Top-10 Rival Who He Slammed Publicly

In a surprising twist, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev were spotted practicing together in Cincinnati, leaving fans stunned after their long-standing rivalry. The video of the two hitting balls and laughing on the court quickly went viral on social media, showing a completely different side of their relationship.

Considering their fiery exchanges in the past, seeing these two top-10 stars warming up together was definitely not something anyone expected.

It’s happening folks!! Alexander Zverev And Daniil Medvedev practicing Together!! pic.twitter.com/z2xn9RfIPU — Vishaki❤️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) August 14, 2024



Fans were buzzing online and some also recalled a Netflix Break Point Season 2 episode in which the German called out Medvedev for his behavior in their 2023 Monte Carlo Masters clash.

A shocking turn of events pic.twitter.com/PGLayLOEil — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 15, 2024



With Medvedev out of the Cincinnati Open in the Round of 64, we will not see a showdown against these two for now. However, expectations for the US Open are very high. Medvedev and Zverev have gone head-to-head a total of 19 times with Medvedev taking the lead 12-7.

The Zverev-Medvedev rivalry over the years

Historically, Zverev and Medvedev haven’t exactly been the best of friends. Their rivalry has always been intense, with both players taking digs at each other on and off the court. From tense moments in matches to some pretty harsh comments in press conferences, it seemed like these two were never going to get along.

They’ve always brought out the heat when they’ve faced each other, making their matchups a huge box-office success.

But it looks like time heals all wounds. The practice session in Cincinnati is a clear sign that maybe they’ve decided to bury the hatchet. While their rivalry isn’t going away anytime soon, it’s great to see Zverev and Medvedev putting aside past drama—at least for now.

With both players still at the top of their game, this new dynamic could add another layer of intrigue to their future encounters. Whether it’s genuine friendship or just mutual respect, seeing these two rivals on the same side of the net has given tennis fans something new to talk about.