“He’s Like My Second Father”: Carlos Alcaraz Heaps Massive Praise on Former US Open Finalist and French Open Champion

Carlos Alcaraz continued his dream run in 2023 with a hard-fought win against Hubert Hurkacz to enter the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup. Trailing 2-5 in the third set and staring at defeat, the Wimbledon champion brought his A game to beat the Polish star 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(3) and extend his winning streak to 14 matches. At just 20 years of age, Alcaraz is already considered one of the great tennis players on tour, not only because of his talent, but also because of his personality and sportsmanship.

Speaking to the media after his win, Alcaraz credited all of his success to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Ferrero, a Roland-Garros winner himself, has worked with Alcaraz since 2019 and the duo gets on together very well.

Carlos Alcaraz gaga over coach

Juan Carlos Ferrero first encountered Carlos Alcaraz when he was only 13 years old, but he saw right away that the boy was exceptional. Ferrero revealed that a young Alcaraz caught his interest with his unique playing style. Following their initial meeting in 2016, the duo started working together in 2019, when Alcaraz was 17 years old.

Carlos Alcaraz had to utilize all of his best techniques as he came back from jaws of defeat to beat Hubert Hurkacz at the Rogers Cup. The Spaniard attributed his recent success entirely to his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. In fact, he even went on to label Ferrero as a ‘father figure’ and thanked him for helping him in everything he has achieved in tennis so far.

“He was my mentor, everything I have done is thanks to him. I learned a lot from Juan Carlos, not only professionally, but also personally. He is my second father, so he is a very important person to me. Everything I went through at the beginning, he experienced at the time and I learned how to deal with a lot of hard times and first things, mostly. I am the person and the player that I am now thanks to him.”

Given the temperament with which Ferrero used to play and also now coaches, it seems like the perfect partnership. Alcaraz has the talent to thrive and excel especially with Ferrero honing his skill and the former French Open winner will also keep the youngster level-headed.

Ferrero expecting more from Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz may be a multiple Grand Slam winner, but his coach believes he is only at the start of a long career ahead. Alcaraz, who is still only 20, is yet to reach his peak, and Ferrero feels he has only reached 70% of his entire potential.

The former world number one, Ferrero, has emphasized Alcaraz’s return of serve and consistency, among other things that he wants the Spaniard to improve.

“He’s playing at the top level but obviously he’s not 100%. A tennis player has to improve things all his life and Carlos has to be able to do that for his career. He has to improve his return, he has to improve his consistency on service, he has to improve small details. Even mentally: people feel he is super strong, he obviously is, but he needs to be more mature in a lot of areas on the court and off the court. Maybe he’s at 65% or 70% [of his full potential].”

At 20 years old, Carlos Alcaraz is already the number 1 ranked player in the world and favorite to win nearly every tournament he plays in. With the world at his feet, this duo of Alcaraz and Ferrero will be hoping for more success in the coming years ahead.