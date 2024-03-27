5 Top Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Points From Miami Open Ft. 2011 Final

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have always created the most intense rivalry of all time. Even in their head-to-head, Nadal and Djokovic played each other 59 times, with Djokovic winning 30 and Nadal winning 29 of them. They are even tied for a uniquely special Grand Slam record.

Just at the Miami Open, the two of the Big Three players met only thrice. But in those three times, Nadal and Djokovic created some memorable instances. Here are 5 such incredible moments where either player has scored a brilliant point off the other:

Novak Djokovic has no answer for Rafael Nadal’s powerful forehand shot, Miami Open 2011

At the Miami Open 2011 final, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic started the match on an even keel. The score was 2-1 in the first set, with Djokovic at 40-30. Not a lot of stellar tennis was on display until then, but just about then, a rally started building up.

After the rally went on for about a minute, Djokovic was running left and right of his court, trying to cover the reach of the ball. Eventually, a powerful forehand down the line by Nadal did the trick. It was too fast for Djokovic and the Serb missed it, giving Nadal the point.

Djokovic lost the first set 4-6, but then won the next two sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). He won the Miami Open title.

Novak Djokovic stuns Rafael Nadal with terrific ‘ball-striking’, Miami Open 2011

At that same Miami Open 2011 final, Novak Djokovic had gone on the back foot in the first set. The score was 4-1 with Nadal ahead and at an advantage to make it 5-1. Right about then, Djokovic hits a cross-angle shot to Nadal that takes the advantage away from the Spaniard.

Such was the power in the shot, that Nadal, despite being on the right side of his court, couldn’t get to the ball. Djokovic earned the point and the score remained 4-1.

How Nadal befuddled Djokovic after a long rally, Miami Open 2014

At the 2014 Miami Open final, the match had just begun with each player yet to score a point. They were both on 30-30, and already a rally was forming. It was a normal rally, with neither player looking to display his dominance for a while.

This was until Rafael Nadal completely fooled Djokovic with a shot that went the other way than he expected. Nadal reached on 40-30. For this match, it didn’t matter much because Djokovic won that match comfortably by 6-3, 6-3 and won the title.

Rafael Nadal pulls out a stellar shot in the dying moments of the match, Miami Open 2014

Djokovic dominated that 2014 match totally. He had won the first set 6-3, and the game was hanging at 4-2 on Djokovic’s side in the second set. Then, Nadal managed to create a small rally, by the end of which he hit a shot that Djokovic was too tired to get. It was interesting to see Nadal managing to out-tire Djokovic even when the latter was ahead in the game and winning.

At the 2007 Miami Open quarter-final, a young Djokovic doesn’t give up against a strong Nadal

This was the 2007 Miami Open, and Novak Djokovic was on his way to win his maiden title at this ATP 1000 Masters event. In the quarterfinals, he faced Rafael Nadal, an opponent he had only met twice before and lost both times. Their rivalry hadn’t grown yet, mainly because Djokovic hadn’t challenged the Spaniard enough.

That was all about to change with this incredible rally. Djokovic was ahead at 2-1 with either player at 15-15, in the first set. Then, after a terrific rally, Djokovic reached the net and hit a cross-shot at such an acute angle, that Nadal had no choice of getting it.

However, it was called ‘Out’ and Nadal was awarded the point. A young Djokovic had acumen enough to challenge it and overturn the decision. It was a brilliant display of young blood outplaying another legend. Djokovic won that match 6-3, 6-4 and went on to win that Miami Open.