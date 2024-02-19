5 Top Restaurants and Places to Visit in Rio de Janeiro at Rio Open 2024

The tennis season 2024 is set to roll on with the Rio Open 2024. The second clay court tournament of the season is one of the most anticipated tournament on the year. Thousands of fans are expected to flock in to the Jockey Club Brasileiro to watch the tournament live. And with food being a Brazilian strength, there are 5 top restaurants in Rio de Janeiro which are near to the venue where the tournament will be played.

Advertisement

Top tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka are set to feature in the much-anticipated tournament. The tournament will be played between 19-25 February. Rio de Janeiro is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and they will be delighted with fans flocking into the city. Here are the 5 top restaurants in Rio de Janeiro –

1. Lasai

Lasai is one of the most famous restaurants in Rio de Janeiro. The authentic Brazilian diner serves some of the best food in the city. Along with great food, Lasai also serves authentic Brazilian wines to the customers. Recently, the famous Brazilian restaurant won a Michelin Star for its food and service.

Advertisement

Address – Lasai, Rua Conde de Irajá 191, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Contact – (+55 21 3449 1854)

2. Sud, O Pássaro Verde

Sud, o Pássaro Verde is famous for his puddings and custard. Its fruit pudding is amongst the best in the world. Also, the chef, Roberta Sudbrack won the Latin America’s Best Female Chef Award 2015. While the restaurant is famous in Rio, it is sure to attract more visitors in the coming years.

Address – Sud, o Pássaro Verde, Rua Visconde de Carandaí 35, Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil . Contact- (+55 21 3114 0464)

3. Mee

Mee is the best place in Rio de Janeiro for pies. Not only that, but the restaurant also serves various choices of wines and custards. Also, Mee is known for it’s various Asian flavored cuisines. ‘It’s All About Mee Gin Cocktail’ is a must try when at Mee.

Address – Mee Restaurant, Belmond Copacabana Palace, Avenida Atlântica 1702, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Contact – (+55 21 2548 7070)

Advertisement

4. Eleven Rio

The restaurant is famous for its Portuguese and European-based menu. Eleven Rio serves some of the best pig in a blanket and a lobster. Along with that, Eleven Rio is also famous for smoked eel and other authentic European dishes. Also, this restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star as well.

Address – R. Frei Leandro, 20, Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22470-210.

Contact – (+55 21 2266 7591)

5. Oro

Oro is considered a revolution in Brazil’s fine dining experience. Also, the restaurant has won multiple awards and a Michelin star award. The menu at the restaurant consists of seasonal specialties and special in-house recipes.

Address – Av. Gen. San Martin, 889 – Leblon, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22441-015, Brazil.

Contact – (+55 22 2540 8768)

Along with some world class restaurants, Rio de Janeiro is home to some of the most famous tourist spots. The Brazilian city has some of the best spots to relax and that will be in demand during the Rio Open 2024. Here are the top 5 tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro.

1. Lapa Neighborhood

The Lapa Neighborhood has been designed in the 19th Century. The historic stairs at the venue is a tourist attraction world wide. However, now, the place in famous for its nightlife.

2. Maracana Stadium

The Maracana stadium is one of the best stadiums in the world. Also, the stadium is the biggest stadium in South America. The Maracana Stadium hosted the 2014 Fifa World Cup final, with over 80,000 spectators. However, back in the day, Maracana was the biggest stadium in the world and has hosted more than 200,000 people in the past.

3. Sugarloaf Mountain

The Sugarloaf mountain is 1,300 feet above the sea level. However, with many cable cars available, one can enjoy the beautiful view of the mountains from the top. The cable cars depart after every 20 minutes during the day.

4. Copacabana Beach

The Copacabana beach is one of the best beaches in Brazil. The constant music and dances at the beach has been a tourist attraction for years. Also, there are games of volleyball and football held on the beach during the weekends. Food and drinks are also available throughout the day.

5. Christ the Redeemer

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is 2,330 feet above sea level. The historic monument is a massive tourist attraction all around the world as people flock in to see this statue. Many escalators and elevators are available for tourists to reach the top of the statue.