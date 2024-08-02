Serena Williams Gets Special Mention in Allyson Felix’s Latest Interview

In a recent interview, Olympic track and field legend Allyson Felix opened up about the profound influence her friend Serena Williams has had on her life and career. Allyson, who has known Serena for many years, described the tennis superstar as a beacon of strength and resilience.

“Serena Williams is someone who embodies strength” Felix stated, reflecting on the qualities that make Williams a role model to her and many others.

Felix went on to say, “I definitely look to her as a role model and as a woman of strength.”

The admiration between the two athletes is mutual as they have supported each other through various stages of their careers. The friendship between Felix and Williams is well-documented, with numerous instances of public support and camaraderie.

I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) September 3, 2022



When Serena faced complications during childbirth, Felix praised her for raising awareness about the health disparities that affect Black women.

In 2019, Felix expressed her support for Williams during the release of Williams Documentary. She took to social media to commend Williams for her grace under pressure and for using her platform to address issues of sexism in sports.

Williams and Felix both announced their retirement from their sport in 2022. They have graced this Olympics this time around as visitors along with their families.

Allyson Felix on Serena Williams’ Influence

In the interview, Felix elaborated on how Williams’ journey and achievements continue to inspire her. She mentioned how Williams’ perseverance through injuries, setbacks, and societal challenges has been a source of motivation.

The admiration Felix has for Williams is also evident in her advocacy work. Felix has followed in the tennis legend’s footsteps by using her platform to address issues like maternity rights and equality in sports.

She has often credited her with paving the way for athletes like her to speak out and demand change.

Both these decorated athletes have left a mark on their respective sports and will be remembered as legends by fans and players alike. Their friendship remains a powerful example of how mutual respect and support can help propel individuals to new heights.