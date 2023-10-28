“Difficult to See Someone Who Could Compete With Novak Djokovic”: Coach Talks Alcaraz & Sinner Ahead of Paris Masters

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia after beating Ben Shelton of the USA in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed another incredible season on the tennis circuit. The Serbian star has won three Grand Slams in 2023, leaving all his rivals trailing behind. Recently, his coach Goran Ivanišević has been discussing the potential rivals for the 24 time Grand Slam winner in the coming years.

Carlos Alcaraz is widely regarded as the closest competitor to Djokovic and the young Spaniard proved his worth at the Wimbledon final in 2023. However, the 20 year-old is still very young and developing his game. Another one in the list of future prospects in the Italian Jannik Sinner. The 22 year-old is a great player but he is yet to make a mark in Grand Slams. With Djokovic now at the ripe age of 37, his coach Ivanišević feels, the Serbian is still untouchable on the circuit.

Novak Djokovic is still the best according to Ivanišević

Even at the age of 37, Novak Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down. The Serbian star is on his own in terms of Grand Slams won with 24, two clear of his rival Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic has won 7 Grand Slams in the last three years, which is a testament to his longevity.

With Roger Federer retiring and Rafael Nadal struggling with injury, Novak Djokovic has had relatively easier road to success. The new generation if tennis are still finding their feet in the game and have so far failed to match the great Serbian. Talking to a Serbian publication, Goran Ivanišević admitted that he believes Djokovic will dominate the men’s tennis for a long time as it is difficult for other players to compete with him. The Serbian coach admitted that the new generation of players will have to improve a lot of challenge Djokovic for the top ranking in men’s tennis.

“Although it is actually too difficult a word and as long as the relations in men’s tennis are like this, it is difficult to see someone who could compete with Djokovic for a position in the world ranking for a long time.”

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed an almost flawless 2023 season. The Serbian was one set away from a calendar Grand Slam but will be delighted with his three Grand Slam titles in 2023. With the Davis Cup still to come, the Serbian will be aiming for some silverware for his country.

Sinner and Alcaraz still no match for Djokovic

While Novak Djokovic looks untouchable in most of his matches, his coach Ivanišević has laid down his potential challengers in the coming years. Carlos Alcaraz is obviously the closest rival to Novak Djokovic, having beaten the Serbian in a Grand Slam final. The Spaniard has a 2-2 head to head record against the Serbian.

Along with Alcaraz, Ivanišević also named Daniil Medvedev as a potential threat. However, the Russians inability to perform on other surfaces except for the hard court might prove to be a stumbling block. Ivanišević included the Italian Jannik Sinner, as a potential threat to Novak Djokovic in the coming years. The Italian is fresh from a great season and would look to comtinue to build momentum in 2024.

“Basically, among Djokovic’s rivals, they will put Carlos Alcaraz in the first place, who was the only one who quickly made his way among the stars. It will stay that way. There are other good tennis players, especially Daniil Medvedev, and Novak’s big opponent could be the Italian Sinner, who also knows how to get into a crisis, but it seems that he absolutely does not suit Alcaraz, and Novak could also have problems with him”

While Jannik Sinner is an outside shout as Djokovic’s rival, Alcaraz and Medvedev will be hoping to make their mark against the Serbian. The news of Rafael Nadal potentially returning in the 2024 has got the fans excited and it will be interesting to see the duo resume their rivalry. With 2024 being an Olympics year, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic and his performances in the coming years.