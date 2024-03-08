6 NBA Friends Frances Tiafoe Has Ft. Lakers Superstar LeBron James

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the United States walks onto the court during a match against Ben Shelton of the United States on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Frances Tiafoe might not have had the best start to the 2024 season. However, avid tennis enthusiasts still remember his dream run to the semifinals of the US Open 2022 like it was yesterday. The incredible performance that resulted in wins over top players such as Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal popularized Tiafoe as one of the best tennis players in the country. Several NBA players were among the numerous fans from America who were left in awe of Big Foe.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest names from the basketball world that are friends with the World No. 22.

Kevin Durant

Most Valuable Player of the NBA’s 2013-2014 season, Kevin Durant was one of the biggest superstars to be impressed by Frances Tiafoe and his magical run in the US Open 2022. Apart from posting about and with each other on social media, the two also were in the stands to support each other for their respective matches.

Back in August 2023, during Tiafoe’s first-round win over Aslan Karatsev at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Durant was among the many supporters present in the crowd. Following the game, the Phoenix Suns player came onto the court and shared a wholesome moment with Tiafoe.

LeBron James

After defeating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open 2022, Frances Tiafoe received his biggest compliment. Tiafoe was congratulated by LeBron James on Twitter.

Merely three months after the US Open 2022, The Big Foe even got to meet the NBA’s 4-time MVP. Prior to the 4th December clash between the Lakers and the Wizards at Washington DC, James and Tiafoe exchanged greetings.

“It was unbelievable. During shootaround I’m standing there and he comes up to me, points to me after he’s done and then comes to me. That was awesome,” Tiafoe said in an interview with the ATP Tour. “I’m glad someone got that on video. It was awesome. He’s an absolute icon. Obviously he’s another guy I can’t wait to really get a big relationship with.”

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of Frances Tiafoe’s closest friends. Time and again, Tiafoe has spoken about Beal’s importance in his life as a mentor and a friend. Apart from cheering each other on, the two constantly speak about their mutual admiration.

“Brad Beal talks to me all the time, kind of just [tells me to], ‘Keep going, keep doing your thing, never get satisfied.’ Every time I see him at a game we always link up,” Tiafoe added in the same ATP Tour interview. “But he’s probably the closest guy I am [friends with] in the league. Obviously him coming to all those matches at the Open, we’re really close, and our relationship got me really close to the team.

Stephen Curry

After the US Open 2022, when Frances Tiafoe was one of the most talked about players on the ATP tour, he got a chance to meet Stephen Curry. The two met up in Japan when Tiafoe came to support his favorite team – the Washington Wizards – take on Curry’s Golden State Warriors. Known for being one of the most jovial characters in the sport, Tiafoe left the 4-time NBA champion in splits by replicating that latter’s iconic celebration.

Carmelo Anthony

Known for being a tennis enthusiast, Carmelo Anthony has left in awe of Frances Tiafoe’s performance on numerous instances. Unfortunately, Tiafoe wasn’t as well-known a player during Anthony’s time in the NBA. However, Melo has often taken to social media, lauding Foe for his performances.

A week after the US Open 2022 concluded, Frances was even invited to a party hosted by the former New York Knicks player.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade was an NBA superstar whom Frances Tiafoe met even before his rise to fame. During his teenage years, Tiafoe met the Miami Heat legend. In 2016, he even spoke about the “unbelievable” experience of meeting D-Wade in an interview with Tennis USA. Since then, the two have held each other in the highest regard.