“A Few Journalists Should Be Suspended”: Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Hits Back at Jannik Sinner’s Critics

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) celebrates with the trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz (USA) in the men’s singles final of the 2024 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The WADA took over the investigations into Jannik Sinner’s doping incident after being unsatisfied with the ITIA’s ruling on the subject. As the organization looks into the matter, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rick Macci, continues to receive constant questions regarding Sinner’s potential suspension.

It’s been over two months since the news about the Italian youngster having clostebol in his system was reported. Unless the WADA finds concrete evidence to overturn the ITIA’s decision to let off the Italian, nobody can guarantee that the World No.1 purposely consumed banned substances.

Macci took to X and revealed that he’s still receiving questions about the matter. He made his opinions on the subject crystal clear – Sinner shouldn’t get the two-year suspension, but certain journalists should.

“Was asked again by another journalist if Sinner should be suspended for two years because of the DOPING allegations. I said of course not but a few journalists should be suspended for two weeks for being a DOPE,” Macci wrote.

Was asked again by another journalist if Sinner should be suspended for two years because of the DOPING allegations. I said of course not but a few journalists should be suspended for two weeks for being a DOPE. @Janniksin — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) October 27, 2024

The popular American coach did not give any justification for his take on this instance. But previous comments on the same topic suggest that he believes the quantity of the banned substance in Sinner’s system was too low to warrant any suspension.

Journalists have constantly been bashing the 23-year-old for the past nine weeks. His response to this criticism? Winning multiple titles and finishing the year as the No.1 ranked player in the world.

Sinner could finish the season with 70+ wins

It was initially believed that Jannik Sinner could witness a dip in his performance due to the bashing by the media. But to everyone’s surprise, the San Candido native somehow further leveled up his game after winning the Cincinnati Masters 2024.

In the three tournaments that Sinner participated in since the reports regarding the anabolic steroid came out, he won two – the US Open and the Shanghai Masters – and finished as the runner-up during the China Open.

As of now, the two-time Grand Slam champion has a 65-6 YTD. Since he has already committed to participating in at least two more events – the Rolex Paris Masters and the ATP Finals – he could potentially finish the season with 70+ wins.