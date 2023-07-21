Serena Williams Features With LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Eminem in ‘Iconic’ Beats Commercial

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States gestures to the crowd after a match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Beats by Dr. Dre has landed a massive casting coup when it comes to their latest commercial. The principal premise of the commercial is having some of the most iconic Americans in their respective fields talking about the same philosophy that keeps making them successful more often not. From the world of tennis, Beats by Dr. Dre opted to go for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, both of whom are widely considered as the beacons of women empowerment not just in the United States but across the world.

Williams and Osaka teamed up with NBA legend LeBron James and music sensation Eminem for the commercial, which has been received extremely well by the general public on social media. The commercial is for launching the latest Beats Studio Pro set of headphones in the American market.

Serena Williams and LeBron James’ associations with Beats by Dr. Dre

Serena Williams’ association with Beats dates back to September 2015, which means that their contract will complete its 8th year. At that time, Williams was aged 33 and had already won 21 Grand Slam titles. Her first commercial involved her going out for a pacy morning run across empty city streets wearing Beats’ Powerbeats wireless headphones. The idea was for Serena to open up about her on court struggles as tennis played individually makes it one of the most mentally and physically brutal sports in the world. The song used in that was Andra Ray’s ‘Rise Up’.

When it comes to LeBron James, the basketball star did not make his investment in Beats by Dr. Dre public back in 2008. While at that time, it was believed that he was just a brand ambassador but it turned out that gradually, he became a part owner of the company. One of James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, Kendrick Perkins back in 2015, claimed that the media and public got it wrong about the basketball legend earning just $30 million from the deal. That figure ended up to be a whopping $700 million.

In the latest commercial, Williams, LeBron, Osaka and Eminem are seen wearing the music brand’s headphones, walking on to their respective ‘courts’. The video had the following premise –

“When you do something different over a period of time and you do well and you don’t quit, people will call it a trend and try to censor you. And when you do it over and over again, it becomes iconic. But who says you have to stop, because it doesn’t matter what you have done before, it’s about what you do next.”

Serena Williams shows off pregnant dance moves

Serena Williams seems to be enjoying her retirement life and managing to endear herself from time to time with tennis lovers on social media. Williams, who is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, recently pulled off some cool dance movies despite being in a critical stage of her pregnancy.

