“They Start To Slow Down”: Holger Rune Reveals How He Beat Novak Djokovic

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, after beating Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Holger Rune was the guest star on the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast by Jimmy Connors. He discussed his good record against Novak Djokovic. The Dane also talked about how he deals with the challenges of being a high-ranking player.

In a breakthrough season of sorts, Rune established himself as an ATP Top 10 regular. He finished the year ranked No.8 but peaked at No.4 in September. He qualified for his maiden ATP Finals in 2023. The 20-year-old is also known for always pushing Djokovic to the limit whenever they face off. Until recently, he had a positive head-to-head against the Serb.

In the newest Advantage Connors episode, Jimmy Connors mentioned how higher-ranked players come under extra stress. He claimed many players would rather secure a win over a top-four player than win a title. He asked Rune how he dealt with this targeted pressure. He used his clashes against Djokovic as an example of how he faced the top players. The Dane inadvertently let slip his tactics against the World No. 1.

Rune was quoted as saying in the interview about playing Djokovic –

“I think that when I enter the court, I have strong belief in my abilities and what I can do out there. I respect my opponent but I’m never going to be afraid and also, I feel like, they ask me, ‘You know, play a guy with 24 Grand Slams,’ and yes I know but if I would think that, I would already have lost the match,” Rune said.

“So I can’t allow myself to get these thoughts into my mind because on the paper it’s impossible to beat him [Djokovic] but in real life, everything is possible. So I just got to stay in there, take my chance. We know he’s the best but even the best can be beaten. So that’s what I am telling myself,” the 20-year-old added.

How Holger Rune has troubled Novak Djokovic over the years

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic first squared off when the former was only 18 and ranked outside the top 100. The duo met in the first round of the 2021 US Open. Despite the mismatch, Rune managed to take a set off his iconic opponent. This proved to be a sign of things to come.

Rune and Djokovic met a year later in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters. The young star secured a massive upset victory to lift his first ATP 1000 title, which remains his biggest triumph to date. The Dane bested the Serb again in their next fixture. He beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rome Masters. This made Rune one of the few players to have a positive head-to-head against the World No.1.

Djokovic, however, flipped the scales towards the end of the season. The duo crossed paths in the Paris Masters again, this time in the quarterfinals. Djokovic got his revenge for the final last year to restore parity to their head-to-head. He and Rune were pooled in the same group for the ATP Finals. This allowed the 24-time Grand Slam winner to edge ahead. Djokovic beat the No.8 to eliminate him, taking the lead 3-2 in their rivalry. However, none of his wins came in straight sets. Rune made him work hard for every victory.

With Rune being coached by Boris Becker, who previously worked with Djokovic, their rivalry will get only juicier. The Serb has already noted the similarities in their game. If Becker gets the best out of his protege, it could develop into a great rivalry in 2024 and beyond.