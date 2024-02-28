Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Holger Rune Prediction and Live Streaming of Round of 16 Acapulco Open 2024 Clash: Rune Aims to Stop Upbeat Kovacevic

In the Acapulco Open 2024, all the matches in the first round are over. One of the important second round matches will be the Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Holger Rune one. Kovacevic won his qualifiers to face Jordan Thompson in the first round and defeated him 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Rune, the second-seeded player, defeated Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-3 to face Kovacevic up next.

The Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Holger Rune match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Arena GNP Seguros. Before 2022, matches would take place at the Fairmont Acapulco Princess. The match will start at around 10 PM ET at ESTADIO.

Aleksandar Kovacevic reached the quarter-final of the Los Cabos Open, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(1-7), 3-6. This was after he beat Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals. Before that, at the Delray Beach Open, Kovacevic did not have a great outcome. He lost to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 2-6, 6-7 (3-7).

Kovacevic is yet to win any title in his career, and the farthest he reached in a Grand Slam was at this year’s Australian Open in the second round. He has, however, reached the semi-finals of his debut ATP Tour i.e. the 2022 Korea Open, where he entered as a ‘Lucky Loser’ and beat Miomir Kecmanovic on his way.

Holger Rune, on the other hand, lost 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 to Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 16 of the Rotterdam Open 2024. He performed well at the Open Sud De France before that, reaching the semi-finals but unfortunately losing to Borna Coric 3-6, 1-4. And this year, Rune recorded his 100th career win.

Holger Rune ranks 7th, whereas Aleksandar Kovacevic ranks 93rd in the ATP world rankings. Kovacevic needs to maintain the same form and game he used to beat Jordan Thompson, which would be an uphill task against the Dane. So, The SportsRush predicts Holger Rune to win the match against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Holger Rune h2h and other details

The Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Holger Rune head-to-head has been 0-0 to date. These two players have never faced each other in any main draw till now. The match, which calls for great excitement, will be streaming live at around 10 pm on the Tennis Channel in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK at 3 AM GMT.

The weather in Acapulco is quite moderate, although slightly on the rise at night. At 9 pm, the temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 19 km/h, 60% humidity, and no precipitation. It should qualify as a good match.