Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Live Streaming of the Acapulco Open 2024 Round 1: Australian Looks to Continue Solid Form

The Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovacevic is the headline clash in the first round of the Acapulco Open 2024. Both the tennis stars are set to collide for the second time in their careers, with Jordan Thompson leading their head-to-head 1-0. The duo met at the Newport tournament in 2023, which Thompson won in straight sets.

Jordan Thompson is fresh off a Los Cabos title win. The Australian defeated Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in the last two matches of the tournament to win his first title of 2024. The 29-year-old has already defeated Rafael Nadal as well early on in the year and will look to continue his good form in Acapulco. The Australian will aim for back-to-back titles and look for a win in the Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovacevic match to kick off his campaign.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Aleksandar Kovacevic is peaking at the right time. The American reached the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Now, in Acapulco, the 25-year-old has won the two qualifying rounds to make it into the main draw. The American will now look for a good run at the Acapulco Open 2024.

Jordan Thompson will start the match as a heavy favorite due to his brilliant current form. The Aussie star is fresh off a title win and would hope to continue his form in Acapulco. However. Kovacevic is more than capable of causing an upset. The SportsRush’s Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction is in favor of the Australian to win in straight sets.

The Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovacevic match will be played at 8.20 pm ET on Tuesday. The match is expected to be played in perfect tennis conditions, with temperature expected around 21 Degrees Celsius. The match will be telecasted across the United States on Tennis Channel and on Challenger TV across the world.