Roger Federer Will Always Remain Indebted to Dwayne The Rock Johnson Due to WWE Star’s Grand Gesture in 2020 Towards Him; Here’s How

Back in 2020, Roger Federer received help from an unexpected source in promotion of the brand On. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been in a partnership with Under Armour since 2016, was seen wearing On sneakers in the promo video of the Super Bowl LIV. In hindsight, the help from the WWE star has been extremely beneficial for the Federer-backed Swiss brand.

On is one of the more popular sporting brands in the world. However, four years ago, the athleisure brand was relatively unknown. Thus, with “The Rock” donning the sneakers for the promotion of one of the biggest events in the United States of America, the brand was able to access a new market altogether.

The On Cloud X instantly became a popular shoe in the country. Customers were going gaga over the lightweight, flexibility, and cushioning that the sneaker provided. The brand grew tremendously well over the next few years and also made a great decision in 2023 to further solidify its position in the American market.

Only a year after turning pro, On signed Ben Shelton, one of the best up-and-coming tennis prodigies from the USA, for clothing and shoes. Over the past year, Shelton’s phenomenal rise to being one of the top players in the world has helped On find tremendous success.

Roger Federer and Dwayne Johnson met at the Oscars

Roger Federer was one of the many esteemed personalities present at the Oscars. Among several other celebrities, the 20-time Grand Slam winner spent time with his good friend – Dwayne Johnson. “The Rock” was also one of the only celebrities who featured on Federer’s Instagram post, recapping his weekend in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the only social media activity between the two that has gone viral. Back in 2018, the tennis legend impersonated Johnson’s character from the movie “Jumanji”. Posting a photo with an intense look on his face, the Swiss megastar asked the American athlete-actor if he was doing the “Smoldering Intensity” correctly or not. Among millions of Roger’s fans, Johnson also seemed to be in awe of the photo and gave his approval for the same, replying to the original tweet.