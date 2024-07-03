Novak Djokovic Fans Accuse ATP and Western Media of Bias After Serb’s Quick Return From Injury, Here’s Why

Jul 2, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reaches for a forehand against Vit Kopriva (CZE) (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic made an impressive comeback from his injury in less than a month on Tuesday he won his first round match at Wimbledon 2024 in straight sets without any discomfort as such. However, it wasn’t his stellar performance that has been talked about as much. Instead, it was his grey knee sleeve that became the talk of the town, overshadowing his triumph on the court.

After his victory, Djokovic faced a barrage of questions from journalists in the post-match press conference. With characteristic grace and stoicism, the Serbian tennis star answered by claiming that he has not yet found a white knee sleeve which is within the rules of the competition. He would wear that once he is able to do so.

Despite his level headedness, the spotlight on his attire left many fans and observers puzzled.

The nit-picking over Djokovic’s knee sleeve sparked a debate on social media. Observant fans pointed out that Frances Tiafoe also was seen wearing a black knee sleeve during his first-round match, yet faced no similar questioning.

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic did not do anything wrong as such because he had sought special permission from the organisers for the grey knee sleeve, which was approved just before his match begin. But this disparity led to accusations of bias, with some theorising that Djokovic’s non-affiliation with Nike might have played a role in the heightened focus on his gear.

Adding fuel to the fire, an ATP Tour article further upset Djokovic’s supporters. The piece glossed over his performance and instead fixated in on the knee sleeve controversy, much to the dismay of his fans. They felt this coverage was yet another example of their idol being unfairly treated by the media, when nothing was written about other players on this.

Despite the controversy, Djokovic has the perfect opportunity to silence his critics with continued exceptional performances on the court at Wimbledon. With each match, he can remind everyone why he is one of the greatest in the sport. Although according to many of the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s supporters, he should not have to because no sport is as tricky to their champion players as tennis is.

How Accurate Are Novak Djokovic Fans’ Grievances?

Djokovic’s fans argue that their grievances are not unfounded. Many feel that the intense obsession over his knee sleeve questions his integrity, especially given the rumors about him allegedly lying about his knee surgery.

In many of the cases, they seem to be right and those opinions are fuelled also by Novak Djokovic himself claiming that if he was from the western world, the respect he would have earned from pundits, fans and the media in tennis, would have been far different. However, Djokovic’s reputation in the locker room and amongst a lot of big tennis names, is contrary to what many media outlets have to say about him.

So the western media could play a crucial role in fostering a fairer and more balanced narrative. Sensible and unbiased questions would not only respect the players but also enrich the overall discourse surrounding the sport.

While Djokovic’s grey knee sleeve has sparked an unexpected controversy, it also highlights broader issues of media bias and double standards.

As Djokovic continues his Wimbledon journey, let’s hope the focus shifts back to his remarkable skills, where it rightfully belongs.