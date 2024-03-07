Tommy Paul Indian Wells 2024 Draw: American Star Would Have to Overcome Ugo Humbert and Novak Djokovic Early

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Tommy Paul, of the United States, serves to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Currently, Tommy Paul is one of the most in-form American tennis players. Having won the Dallas Open and reaching the finals of the Delray Beach Open in February, Paul will be high on confidence entering the Indian Wells 2024. With the virtue of being the 17th seed of the BNP Paribas 2024, Tommy Paul is placed in the top half of the draw and has also been awarded a bye in the first round. But, will mostly play fellow countryman Alex Michelsen in the second round of the ATP 1000 Tournament.

Paul will be set to face Ugo Humbert, who is coming off championship wins at the Open 13 and the Dubai Tennis Championships, in the third round. If the American gets past the Frenchman, he’ll be the first top 20 players to face Novak Djokovic at the “Tennis Paradise”. Even though Djokovic is one of the top contenders to be crowned champion in California, a victory for the American could get him to then face either Hubert Hurkacz or Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

While the 26-year-old Paul has been playing some incredible tennis lately, he’ll shock numerous pundits if he enters the semifinals at Indian Wells. However, a tough matchup against Daniil Medvedev will be awaiting him for a spot in the finals where Tommy Paul would either have to face Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

This is what Tommy Paul’s Indian Wells 2024 draw looks like:

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Alex Michelsen

Third Round – Ugo Humbert

Fourth Round – Novak Djokovic

Quarter-Final – Hubert Hurkacz / Casper Ruud

Semi-Final – Daniil Medvedev

Final – Carlos Alcaraz / Jannik Sinner

Tommy Paul has an impressive 10-4 record in 2024

Tommy Paul suffered shocking losses against Jack Draper in the quarterfinals (1-6, 4-6) of the Adelaide International 2024 and against Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 0-6) of the Australian Open 2024.

However, the 6 ft 1 inch star has had quite the comeback since then – winning the Dallas Open 2024 & finishing as a finalist at the Delray Beach Open 2024.

Before the Indian Wells Masters, Paul did have a forgettable match against Jack Draper, losing 0-6, 4-6 in the Round of 32 of the Acapulco Open 2024.