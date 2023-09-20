Novak Djokovic Goes Past Andy Murray, Roger Federer For Incredible Davis Cup Feat

Novak Djokovic needed just one single match to help Serbia reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. The tournament holds a special place in Djokovic’s heart because it’s one of the few trophies missing from his illustrious cabinet. In his pursuit of Davis Cup glory, Djokovic recently made a significant decision, opting to skip the Shanghai Masters. In his latest win against Spain, the Serbian achieved a rare milestone and broke more records on the way.

Novak Djokovic will face his long time rival Andy Murray in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. The prospect of these two champions potentially clashing on the court adds an extra layer of excitement. However, Djokovic has already surpassed Murray in one major record, the most consecutive wins at the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic extends unbeaten streak to 20

Novak Djokovic’s recent victory marked his 20th consecutive win in Davis Cup singles matches, an impressive feat in its own right. In contrast, Andy Murray boasts 19 consecutive victories in this esteemed team competition. Their journeys in the Davis Cup have been marked by triumphs and unforgettable moments and the duo is set to face off again in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

While Djokovic’s unbeaten streak is certainly impressive, it’s worth examining whether the likes of Roger Federer have achieved similar feats. Despite not boasting an unbeaten streak, Federer has a Davis Cup title to his name. Rafael Nadal, the Davis Cup maestro, leads the pack with 29 consecutive wins.

According to Tennis.com, Djokovic’s last Davis Cup singles loss came in the 2011 semi-final match between Serbia and Argentina, when he had to retire against Juan Martin del Potro due to a back injury. He’s 27-1 since the beginning of 2010, with his only loss being his retirement.

When Djokovic lost last to del Potro in 2011

For Djokovic, the Davis Cup carries a poignant memory from 2011 when he suffered a semifinal loss to Juan Martin del Potro and Argentina. Djokovic had to retire through injury and suffer a singles defeat. This loss disrupted what had otherwise been a near-to-perfect year for Djokovic, who had dominated the tennis world throughout the season. The Serbian went through a barren spell after that semi-final exit and failed to win any other tournament in the year.

Looking ahead, Novak Djokovic’s focus remains firmly on the Davis Cup, as well as the upcoming Olympics in 2024, where he aims to bring further honor to Serbia. The Serbian star will be hoping to clinch the two honors that have eluded him throughout his career.