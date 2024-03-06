Jannik Sinner Potential Draw at Indian Wells: New World No.2 Could Face Off Against Carlos Alcaraz In The Semifinals

Jannik Sinner is the man in form in men’s tennis. Sinner is on a 15-match winning streak and will be one of the favorites for the Indian Wells 2024. Now, with the draw for the Indian Wells 2024 out, the Italian knows his potential road to the final.

Jannik Sinner has been handed a tricky draw at the Indian Wells. Despite being the man in form, the 22-year-old will have to play at his best level to claim his maiden BNP Paribas title. Also, Sinner is set to overtake Carlos Alcaraz as the No.2 ranked men’s singles player in the world in the latest ATP rankings. The Italian has been granted a bye in the first round but has been drawn in the same half as Carlos Alcaraz.

In the second round, Jannik Sinner will face Thanasi Kokkinakis from Australia. If he passes the test against the big Australian server, the Italian star could potentially face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round before entering the final stages of the tournament. Also, Sinner has a potential clash with home favorite Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the Indian Wells. The American southpaw will be supported by a buoyant crowd at his home tournament.

Later, Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas could be Sinner’s opponent in the quarterfinals. A blockbuster semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz could be in the making if both the stars win their respective matches. While the semi-final will be intriguing match, the final against potentially Novak Djokovic would be a show-stopper. Here is Jannik Sinner’s path to the final :

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Thanasi Kokkinakis

Third Round – Jan-Lennard Struff

Fourth Round – Ben Shelton

Quarter-Final – Andrey Rublev / Stefanos Tsitsipas

Semi-Final – Carlos Alcaraz / Alexander Zverev

Final – Novak Djokovic / Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner and his incredible start to the season

Jannik Sinner ended 2023 in grand fashion and has managed to bring his form into the new season. Now, fresh from Australian Open and Rotterdam Open triumphs, Sinner will be one of the favorites for Indian Wells.

Last year at Indian Wells, Sinner made it to the finals of the iconic competition. However, he lost to an in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. So if the Italian wins the title, it would be his first in the Californian desert as he aims to emulate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by becoming the third player in tennis history to win his first Indian Wells title weeks after winning his first Australian Open title.