Jannik Sinner Becomes First Top Player to React to Latest Batman-Style Rafael Nadal Nike Commercial

Nike recently celebrated Rafael Nadal returning to professional tennis with a special commercial. The commercial involved the skyline of the city of Brisbane, where Nadal is at the moment to play in the Brisbane International 2024 competition. It showed the famous Nadal logo on all the buildings in a rather Batman-like visual effects and fans seem to have liked the commercial a lot. And one such fan is Jannik Sinner.

Jannik Sinner also endorses Nike like Rafael Nadal. He shared the 12-second reel on his Instagram story and fans have certainly noticed Sinner’s gesture. The World No.4 is not in action at the moment. But he is extremely active on social media and has engaged his followers in the festive season with his off-the-court updates. This clearly showed that Sinner is a huge Nadal fan and many believe, he is the ideal successor for the Spaniard in many ways.

Jannik Sinner recently went for a skiing trip to unwind. And reportedly, this was his coach Darren Cahill’s suggestion according to a report in a reputed Italian media publication. The Australian insisted that Sinner take up his hobby in order to divert his mind away from tennis ahead of the start of the new season. Cahill did something similar when he coached Andre Agassi in the past.

Rafael Nadal has starred in memorable Nike commercials

Nike has been rock-solid in its partnership with Rafael Nadal pretty much since the start of his professional career in 2003. Over the years, Rafael Nadal has got an opportunity to rub shoulders with Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst legendary sportspersons in advertisements. Here are some of the best ones –

Nadal also featured in a commercial with NBA stars such as Dirk Nowitzki and soccer legend, Thierry Henry.

Nike also paid a special tribute to Rafael Nadal after he won his 12th French Open title back in 2019. Interestingly, the commercial also featured a clip from one of his matches against his now-coach, Carlos Moya.

Without a single footage of Rafael Nadal, Nike also beautifully depicted his journey that led to break Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slam titles record in 2022.