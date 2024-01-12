Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Makes Astonishing Comment on ‘Villain’ Archrival Daniil Medvedev in Netflix Break Point Episode

The second season of the controversial Netflix show, ‘Break Point’ is already the talk of the tennis community. The inclusion of Alexander Zverev as one of the leads in the series has already generated a lot of opinions about the show. However, the segment where Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophie Thomalla talks about his rival Daniil Medvedev, is gaining a lot of engagement.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have a feisty relationship. The two tennis stars met on court on six occasions in 2023, with their duel at the Monte Carlo Masters being the most controversial. Medvedev saved two match points before winning the match, 3-6 7-5 7-6(7) to defeat Zverev.

The Russian was at his dramatic best throughout the match and had many tricks up his sleeve such as firing back at the crowd, arguing with the umpire, taking an untimely toilet break and worse, breaking the stick at the net. Zverev was not impressed by these antics and slammed Medvedev for his lack of “fair play” after the match.

Advertisement

In the fourth episode of ‘Break Point’, Alexander Zverev was seen crying in the changing room after the match as the emotions got too much to handle. Even Zverev’s team admitted that they had lost all the respect they had for Medvedev after his latest antics. However, Zverev’s girlfriend had a different view.

According to Thomalla, Medvedev did nothing wrong by playing mind games against Zverev. Instead, it was the German’s lack of self-confidence to close out the match that cost him more. Thomalla admitted that Zverev’s ankle injury was completely healed, but he failed to win the mental battle against Medvedev.

“You cannot blame Medvedev for doing these kinds of tricks. Sascha’s injury was fully healed but the self-confidence wasn’t there to finish that match. His mental state began a little bit, to break.”

These comments of Thomalla would not go down well with Zverev. The German is already facing trouble off-court with his court cases, from both his former partners. His girlfriend questioning his mentality and siding with Medvedev might have disappointed the German star a lot.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have feisty rivalry

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are amongst the top players in the world. However, there is no love lost between the duo. After their Monte Carlo clash, Alexander Zverev came out and said that he is not happy with the way Medvedev behaves on the court. The German slammed the Russian for his lack of sportsman spirit and his ‘dirty games’ to put opponents off.

Advertisement

Sascha Zverev’s brother, Mischa also admitted that Medvedev uses negative energy quite well to his favor in his matches. Mischa even added that the Russian likes to create controversy with the umpires and the crowd and use it as a tool to win. This makes it tough to beat Medvedev, according to the former World No. 25.

Talking about Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was never really close friends with the German. The Russian added that he feels, Zverev lived ‘in his own world’ and was away from the reality of tennis. However, their spat has since been resolved.