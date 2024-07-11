Alexander Zverev Injury Update: Brother Mischa Reveals Status for Olympics 2024 Gold Medal Defence

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a shot against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev could be in for a tricky phase again after he injured his knee at Wimbledon 2024. As he returned back home to Monte-Carlo recently, Zverev has learnt that his Olympics 2024 participation in Paris is not yet 100% confirmed. The World No.4 will have to race against time to be fit for the event, which begins in the next 2 weeks.

His brother Mischa Zverev provided an update on the matter to Amazon Prime first, which was shared by a fan on X. Initially, Zverev’s injury looked more serious because he took out as much as 40 ml of blood from his knee for a hairline fracture test.

So Mischa was under the impression that Sascha Zverev will not be able to play the Olympics 2024. However, soon after that, Mischa told German publication Bild that the tests came back negative for a hairline fracture and that it is just pain in the knee which Sascha will have to deal with.

So Zverev has a great chance to play on clay in Hamburg, to prepare himself for defending his gold medal from the Olympics 2020 Games in Tokyo. It is likely that he will take a call on his Olympics participation seeing how he holds up in and after Hamburg.

X user Jannik Schneider shared the detailed information on the social media site.

Mischa Zverev gave an update to Bild: “All-clear! It’s nothing. He had a scan and nothing was found, everything’s fine.”

There were suspicions that there was more because” a lot of blood and fluid was taken from his knee.”

However, Zverev cannot take his knee lightly. Playing on clay is a tougher challenge on the body than playing on grass.

So, he would still need to be careful in going about his business. Perhaps, getting knocked out in the Round of 16 is a blessing in disguise for the German men’s No.1 player. Someone like him needs more time to rest because of his Type 1 diabetes condition.

Zverev on His Wimbledon 2024 Injury

In an interview with Ubitennis after the Fritz match, Zverev was quoted as saying the following regarding his injury:

“I know what it is because I took an X-ray yesterday. I have bone edema in my knee and I also have a laceration of the knee capsule. “They were caused by the fall in the match against (Cam) Norrie. It is nothing that needs surgery, it will heal on its own. But now it’s pretty painful. “Even though I couldn’t even walk yesterday and couldn’t train, I felt much better today. That’s why I tried to play, I didn’t want to retire.”

Zverev might have his critics for failing at Grand Slams, but he knows the pain he goes through better than anyone else. This is why he has his fair share of supporters too, whose positivity is something he could focus on.

The pain is still there for Zverev because he pushed himself to play a 5-setter at Wimbledon. Otherwise, he would have been fitter to play in the upcoming event in his home country, the Hamburg Open 2024.