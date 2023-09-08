Alexander Zverev US Open Loss Takes Toll on Jannik Sinner as Italian Set to Miss Massive Event

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy (left) and Alexander Zverev of Germany hug after a match on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the upcoming Davis Cup due to severe fatigue stemming from his demanding performance at the US Open. The world watched as Sinner clashed with Alexander Zverev in an epic showdown at Flushing Meadows, which left the young Italian visibly drained both mentally and physically. Sinner lost his quarterfinal match against Zverev is five-sets.

Italy will begin their Davis Cup journey against Canada on 13th September. Italy are placed in the group with Canada, Sweden, and Chile and will now have to navigate their way through it without their star player.

Jannik Sinner ‘exhausted’ after the American season

Jannik Sinner played in a grueling five-setter match against Alexander Zverev. The match lasted for over four hours in hot and humid conditions in New York. Many players have already complained about the scheduling of tournaments and matches for the benefit of the broadcasters and have threatened to back out if it continues.

Sinner was visibly exhausted after the match and has now opted out of the Davis Cup as he needs more rest to be ready for further matches.

According to multiple media sources, the tough match against Zverev at the US Open has excessively fatigued the Italian. The match against Zverev was a gripping spectacle and Sinner fought tooth and nail in an attempt to overcome his German opponent.

The contest, however, seems to have taken an undeniable toll on the Italian’s body and it was evident that Sinner was suffering physically as he was often clutching his muscles and showing signs of exhaustion throughout the match.

The 21-year-old Italian has been on a lengthy American swing, playing in a number of tournaments building up to the US Open. This tough itinerary included back-to-back tournaments and a four-hour quarterfinal encounter against Zverev. Sinner’s performance was admirable, but it came at a cost.

The Davis Cup landscape

Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup will lead to increased difficulty for team Italy. Italy is the favorite to win their group, which includes Sweden, Chile, and Canada. Canadian superstar, Felix Auger-Aliassime, has withdrawn due to injury and likewise Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov may withdraw soon due to their physical issues.

With mounting injuries and tough schedule, injuries to players have become a common theme. Sinner’s withdrawal from the Davis Cup serves as a reminder of the relentless physical and mental demands that professional athletes face.

One really good piece of news is that Rafael Nadal might just return to the sport this year itself after missing most of the season having had to undergo surgery. David Ferrer, captain to Spain’s Davis Cup team, recently revealed that Nadal has set the goal of representing their country at the Davis Cup Finals if they qualify.