All About Jannik Sinner’s Rolex Watch Priced Over $12,000 Which He Wore After Winning Australian Open 2024 Final

As he basked in Grand Slam glory, Jannik Sinner’s Rolex watch caught the attention of many fans. The Italian has all the spotlight on him after lifting his first Majors title at the 2024 Australian Open. His sleek timepiece also got its share of the focus.

Advertisement

Sinner steamrolled past his opponents en route to lifting the trophy in Melbourne. He did not drop a set until the semi-final, beating World No.1 Novak Djokovic in four sets to move to the final. Despite losing the first two sets in the summit clash against Daniil Medvedev, he bounced back to win the 2024 Australian Open title.

During the post-match ceremony, Jannik Sinner’s Rolex watch had many fans interested. Sponsored by the Swiss luxury watchmakers, he dons their wares after matches, as is customary for all players. After the final, he wore a Rolex Submariner Date 116610LN, a modern version of a classic. It features a scratchproof ceramic Cerachrom bezel with a black dial and an Oystersteel bracelet.

Advertisement

The exact model, though, was discontinued from production in 2021 even as the World No.4 continues to wear it. Pre-owned versions of Jannik Sinner’s Rolex watch are available on various third-party websites. Chrono24 lists the Submariner Date 116610LN at $11,950 plus taxes, one of the cheapest deals on this model. The same website has the timepiece starting from €11,599 in Europe. Similarly, the price begins at A$19,496 in Australia on Chrono24.

Other websites like Bob’s Watches and Authentic Watches have it available for more expensive prices in the USA. The cost of this watch will only go up since it has been discontinued, making it more valuable as time goes by.

Jannik Sinner’s Rolex watch symbolises bumper contract and endorsement riches

Sinner, after a breakthrough 2023, followed it up with his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. His potential is turning into results and his sponsors will be thrilled to see his growth. Rolex is one of the biggest brands in his stable, having signed a deal in 2020 aged only 18. Roger Federer made the Tennis-Rolex partnership iconic. Currently, the likes of Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz sport the luxury watch alongside Sinner.

Jannik Sinner’s Rolex watch is just a small glimpse of his vast array of endorsements and sponsors. Other brands include Lavazza, Alfa Romeo, FastWeb, Technogym, Parmigiano Reggiano. He is also the ambassador for Gucci, whose cardigan he sported during the photo shoot with the 2024 Australian Open trophy. He uses Head equipment while Nike takes care of his outfit needs on a 10-year contract worth $158 million.

Sinner’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million on the back of the aforementioned brand deals. It will only go upward as he aims to continue climbing up the ladder and establish himself as a champion. He has already taken the initial steps with his 2024 Australian Open triumph, which saw him earn over $2.1 million.