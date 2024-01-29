How Much Does Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open Photoshoot Gucci Cardigan Cost & Where You Can Buy One?

Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open photoshoot after lifting his maiden Grand Slam title turned heads on the internet. His elegant Gucci cardigan drew eyeballs and piqued fans’ interest.

Sinner etched his name into tennis history after lifting his first Grand Slam title on Sunday, January 28. He beat Daniil Medvedev despite losing the first two sets. The Italian made an incredible comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. A day later, he had the champion’s media photoshoot with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open photoshoot took place at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. He was decked in his sponsors’ goods from head to toe. He wore a striking navy blue Gucci cardigan over a white tee, pairing it with pants of the same colour as his Gucci apparel. The World No.4 is an ambassador for the Italian luxury brand. He also donned Nike Sneakers and a Rolex timepiece.

His Gucci cardigan, an interlocking G logo knit wool cardigan, attracted massive interest. So much so, that it is now sold out on third-party websites like Farfetch in the USA. Fans can sign up for a reminder email when it is back in stock. However, it is still in stock at Gucci’s official website for $2,900.

Patrons in Europe can purchase it from Farfetch from €1912 onwards. As per Daily Mail, the cardigan’s price touched a whopping A$3,900 on Farfetch in Australia, spiking after increased demand from Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open photoshoot.

Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open photoshoot was not the first time his Gucci wares took the spotlight

Sinner became house ambassador for Gucci, one of Italy’s most recognizable brands, in 2022, aged only 20. Over a year later, he made headlines after bringing out a Gucci handbag at the 2023 Wimbledon. The customized brown and gold bag with green and red straps, covered with the iconic GG monogram, starkly violates the tournament’s all-white rules. The All England Club is famous for its rigid rules about dressing and colors.

However, Sinner’s non-white bag was allowed only after Gucci made strenuous efforts to obtain all necessary permissions. A spokesperson for the luxury brand said they got approvals from the ITF, the ATP, and the Wimbledon organizers (via TalkSport). Sinner spoke of his respect for the traditional all-white rule but hailed Gucci for blending tradition with innovation.

“Gucci for me represents Italian excellence around the world, excellence which is rooted in tradition as much as in innovation. This is the kind of message I am proud to convey when I represent my country wherever I am in the world.”

He carried the bag throughout the tournament and continues to use custom Gucci duffel bags on the court. Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open photoshoot will further boost their numbers as Gucci continues their association with him.