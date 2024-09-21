All About Roger Federer’s $18,000 Rolex Watch Which He Wore at Laver Cup 2024

Roger Federer is set to give Rolex some serious mileage at the 2024 Laver Cup. He will prominently wear a watch from the brand for the first time since his emotional retirement at the 2022 edition.

In a recent Instagram reel, Federer was spotted wearing the Rolex GMT-Master II, a striking timepiece that blends his trademark elegance with precision engineering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAD ALEXANDER (@itschadalexander)

The Watch: Rolex GMT-Master II

The GMT-Master II is an absolute classic. Known for its sleek black ceramic bezel and 40mm steel case, the watch features a black dial and sub-dials, bringing together sportiness and style. As one of Rolex’s most iconic models, it’s crafted with the brand’s in-house automatic movement, boasting a power reserve of approximately 72 hours.

The GMT retails for around $15,100 in Rolex stores, but due to high demand and scarcity, it’s a hot item in the resale market. Online resale platforms list it for prices reaching up to $50,000 in the U.S., depending on condition and accompanying accessories. Offline, you can find it at select Rolex boutiques, but it’s often waitlisted, which has only fueled its desirability on the second-hand market.

Federer last sported this watch at the 2022 Laver Cup during his retirement ceremony, making its reappearance at this year’s event a special moment for both Rolex and his fans.

Price Ranking Among Federer’s Rolex Watches

In terms of price, the Daytona 126500LN ranks mid-tier among Federer’s Rolex collection. It’s not the most expensive piece he’s worn — the Rainbow Daytona or his Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ both have significantly higher market value, especially on resale. However, in terms of age, the Daytona 126500LN is relatively new, with this particular model introduced in the last few years, making it one of the freshest additions to his timepiece collection.

The Value of Federer’s Rolex Deal

Federer’s longstanding partnership with Rolex, reportedly worth around $15 million annually, has been a cornerstone of his brand image. The deal is set to continue through at least 2027, meaning we’ll be seeing Federer sport more of these high-end watches in the coming years.

Federer’s choice to wear the GMT-Master II at the Laver Cup once again highlights how he seamlessly integrates his role as a brand ambassador into his legacy, giving Rolex the kind of exposure only a global icon can provide.