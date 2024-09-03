Jannik Sinner Upgrades to $16,000 Worth Rolex Watch at US Open 2024, $4,000 More Than Australian Open Winning One

Jannik Sinner is not only making waves on the court at the US Open 2024 but also turning heads with his style off the court. Despite the recent controversy surrounding his doping verdict, Sinner’s popularity remains strong, with fans rallying behind him in New York. One of his biggest sponsors, Rolex, is banking on this continued support, and they’ve made sure their brand is front and center at the tournament.

In a post by Tennis Channel, you can see exactly what watches the pros wear, taking tennis accessories to a whole new level.

Luxury watches worn by pro tennis players can cost up to $100,000. Here are some of the most expensive timepieces at the U.S. Open. #TheBreakTC | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/FTg0amrYFm — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 2, 2024



Sinner has been spotted wearing a new Rolex, the Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date, valued at around $16,000. This model combines luxury and functionality, featuring a mix of Oystersteel and yellow gold, a Cerachrom bezel insert in blue ceramic, and a royal blue dial with large luminescent hour markers.

The Submariner Date is known for its robustness and ability to withstand underwater depths, making it not only a stylish but also a highly functional choice.

A step up for Sinner from the Australian Open edition

This $16,000 beauty is an upgrade from the Rolex Sinner wore earlier this year when he claimed the Australian Open title. Back in January, Sinner sported a Rolex Submariner. It was a $12,000 limited edition model, also a favorite among Rolex collectors.

With its classic design and bold details, the Submariner was a fitting choice for the Italian star’s first Grand Slam victory of the year. But as he continues to dominate the tennis world and maintain his No.1 ranking, it only seems fair that his watch game goes up another level, too.

Interestingly, if Jannik wins the US Open title, Rolex could complete a rare “calendar year Grand Slam” amongst other player sponsors. With Carlos Alcaraz, another Rolex ambassador, winning both Wimbledon and the French Open, Sinner’s potential victory would cement Rolex’s dominance in tennis this year.

Rolex sticking with Jannik shows they believe in his potential and see him as a big part of their brand despite all the controversy. As Sinner keeps rising, it’s obvious Rolex made a smart choice by backing him. This new deal is just another sign of their strong and lasting partnership.