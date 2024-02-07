All About The $30,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Watch Serena Williams Wore at the 2024 Grammys And Where You Can Buy it From

Serena Williams turned heads at the 2024 Grammys as she introduced rock band Green Day ahead of their performance. Her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Watch, reportedly worth $30,000 USD, stole the show even as the American icon stunned on the red carpet.

Donning a dramatic black gown, Williams adorned her wrist with an elegant Audemars Piguet timepiece. Associated with the Swiss watchmakers since 2014, she has always sported their wares at tournaments and social events.

The 2024 Grammys were no different, as Williams wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Lady Chronograph. While the exact serial number of the make she wore is not known yet, Tennis.com reports it has a retail price of over $30,000 USD. The Royal Oak Offshore series began in 1993 and has a large number of models and variants. The range is known for combining sporty elements with sophistication with ultra-thin watches.

The Audemars Piguet official website does not allow online sales of watches. Patrons in the USA and Europe can book an appointment to visit a store and browse their model of choice. Physical shops are present in all big cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Miami in the United States. Similarly, European cities like Barcelona, Milan, Paris, Zurich, and London also have AP boutiques.

Meanwhile, the online pre-owned market has many choices available. Various models of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Lady series are on sale on Chrono24. The average price ranges from $45,000 to $70,000, with cheaper and costlier options also available. For Europe, the average cost ranges from €30,000 to €50,000 on Chrono24.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Lady Chronograph is the latest addition to Serena Williams’ large catalogue of watches from the Swiss makers. In 2022, the company gave her a 50th Anniversary Royal Oak “Jumbo” worth $80,000 (tennis.com). It was further customised with “Serena Williams” and “GOAT” engraved on the back. While exact details of her deal with Audemars Piguet are not public, it surely sizeably contributed to her $300 million net worth.