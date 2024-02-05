All About The Andre Agassi Nike Air Tech Hot Lava Challenge Shoes at Pickleball Slam 2 and How You can Have it too

Recently, Andre Agassi participated in the much-anticipated Pickleball Slam 2. The American superstar thrilled the crowd with his Pickleball skills as he rolled back the years to win the match. During the Pickleball match, Agassi not only provided entertainment for the audience with his appearance, but he also flaunted his Nike Air Tech Challenge II “Hot Lava” footwear.

Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf teamed up for the main event at the Pickleball Slam 2 and faced off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. While the American duo thrilled the crowd with their Pickleball skills, Agassi impressed the crowd with his fancy shoes. Andre Agassi and Nike have been together since 1988, in what has been a long standing partnership.

During his recent Pickleball Slam 2 match, Agassi sported the Nike Air Tech Challenge II “Hot Lava” sneakers. The shoes are available to purchase at the Nike website.

Andre Agassi showed off these shoes on his Instagram account and added the caption “ATV ll”. The all-white shoes are designed with a red design that glows in the dark. The red represents lava and the design glows in the dark.

The sneaker also has mid-foot strap that adds more support and durability. While Agassi posted about these on Instagram account, his daughter, Jaz, also posted about it on her Instagram.

Jaz Agassi watched parents Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf win the Pickleball match

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teamed up to face John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2 on Sunday evening ET. The highly-anticipated match was the prime attraction for the fans as they flocked to the Hard Rock Stadium in Hollywood. The mixed-doubles showdown between these four tennis superstars did not disappoint as Agassi-Graf won the match in thrilling fashion. Jaz Agassi, the daughter of Andre and Steffi, was in attendance to watch their parents win the title too.

The power couple in tennis rolled back the years and won the match 11-7, 13-11 to claim the title. The title came along with $1 million in prize money and the duo added even more prize money to their kitty. Both Agassi and Graff have a net worth of $145 million each thanks to their lucrative tennis career. The couple also endorse various brands and have multi-million dollar deals with them.