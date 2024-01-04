“Who Is This Lady?”: Serena Williams Works Out With Royalty That Isn’t Meghan Markle

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) stands on the court after her match against Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) (not pictured) on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams might have retired from professional tennis but that has not kept her away from the gym. Recently, an Instagram story by Serena Williams has got the tennis fans talking. In her Instagram story, Williams can be seen working out with her friend Emma Thynn. The American was joined by the Marchioness of Bath, for a workout session in the gym.

The British socialite and fashion model has been spotted a numerous times with Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams. During the video, Serena Williams admitted that every day is a gym day for her this year as the American aims to get back to her best physical shape. Talking about Thynn, Williams sarcastically said who is this lady, just goodness. Williams has been struggling with a bad knee since the end of her career and admitted that she is getting back to her best physical form.

“Alright, every day in the gym this year, I mean, who is this lady? Just goodness. Working on improving my knees because I have not been able to do this. I know it seems simple, but it wasn’t. So now I can do it.”

Serena Williams has always kept her life very social. The American superstar often posts stories and pictures for her audience. However, this video with the Marchioness of Bath has gained a lot of attention.

Serena Williams enjoying her life after tennis

Williams has said to be enjoying her post retirement life with her family. The American tennis icon is married to Alexis Ohanian and the couple have two kids together. The couple had their first child in 2017 when Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In 2023, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Since her retirement, Williams is happy to take care of her family. According to the American, Olympia is happy to see her mom around more often. Along with taking care of her family, Williams also runs her own business and looks after her foundations. Talking to the People magazine in 2021, Williams admitted that her daughter made her realize that there is more to life than just tennis.

“I’ve been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there’s so much more to life. And that was great.”