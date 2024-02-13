Does Alex de Minaur Have a Tattoo? Australian Star Shows How He is Different From His Rivals

Does Alex de Minaur have a tattoo? Yes, the Aussie star does sport some ink. However, his tattoo is considerably unique from his other inked compatriots. It is a small, simple text on a body part that is seldom publicly visible.

Alex de Minaur has a subtle tattoo on the left side of his chest, just above his heart, that reads ‘109’. While his body art’s font may not be big, the number holds a significant meaning for the World No.11.

He made his Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2018. He lost his first and only singles match in a five-setter against Alexander Zverev. His debut made him the 109th player to represent Australia in the prestigious team tournament. Until then, the answer to the question ‘Does Alex de Minaur have a tattoo?’ was in the negative.

However, after his maiden appearance in the Davis Cup, he decided to commemorate it with a tattoo. Teammate Jordan Thompson had similarly inked himself after making his debut in 2017. De Minaur decided to follow in his footsteps, getting ‘109’ inked just above his heart since he was the 109th man to represent Australia in the Davis Cup.

De Minaur admitted to being inspired by Thompson’s tattoo to get his own, also explaining his choice of body part. He also revealed that his senior compatriot accompanied him and they went to the same shop Thompson had visited for his tattoo (Sydney Morning Herald).

“It means the world to me, so I got it tattooed on my heart. I’m proud to be number 109. I actually went with Jordan to the tattoo parlour. It was just after I made my debut, just after the tie against Germany in Brisbane. I went to Melbourne with him and got it at the same shop he got it.”

He also stated that this will be the only tattoo he gets. So, while the answer to ‘Does Alex de Minaur have a tattoo?’ is yes, this small, almost hidden tattoo is likely to be the only body ink he will ever sport.