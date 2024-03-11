All About the Rolex Daytona Watch Worth Over $200,000 With Which Roger Federer Stole the Show At Oscars 2024

Roger Federer, along with wife Mirka, attended the Oscars 2024 ceremony on Sunday in a dapper white suit jacket and black pants. Despite his impeccable dressing sense, what stole the show was his special edition Rolex Daytona, now reselling at over four times its original retail price.

During the Oscars 2024, he donned one such opulent watch. Roger Federer wore the Rolex Daytona 100th Anniversary of the Le Mans edition. The watch was released in limited quantity in June 2023 to mark 100 years of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Held annually in France, the iconic motorsport endurance race is one of the most illustrious competitions in the field.

The Rolex Daytona 100th Anniversary of Le Mans edition draws heavy inspiration from the classic 1963 Daytona. The frame and bracelet are crafted with 18-carat white gold, an upgrade from the usual stainless steel. It further boasts a cerachrom bezel in black ceramic. The USP of this luxurious watch is the number ‘100’ in red ceramic on the tachymeter scale around the dial.

When released in June 2023, the retail price was $51,400 (Robb Report). However, the high demand and limited availability have seen the cost shoot up in the pre-owned market, as is the norm for luxury watches. Such pieces are currently selling for anything between $200,000 to $250,000 on Chrono24. Prices are in a similar range in Euros as well. Roger Federer sporting it at a high-profile event like the Oscars will no doubt further boost its popularity.

The Federer-Rolex partnership is arguably the most legendary watch-player duo in tennis. The Swiss star is the de facto face of the brand. He often sports exclusive pieces, which are otherwise tough to obtain from retail channels.

In addition to being a principal sponsor and the official timekeeper of the event, Rolex also has many drivers as their ambassadors. This includes Le Mans record winner Tom Kristensen and 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, who has raced twice in Le Mans.