Andy Murray, Liam Broady's Banter on X Turns Sour; "You Have Five People to Wipe Your..."

Andy Murray got into a heated exchange with fellow compatriot Liam Broady on Saturday. The clash took place when Broady put out a post to complain about the breakfast conditions ahead of his first game at the Atlanta Open.

On Saturday morning, Broady informed netizens about how he wasn’t provided with breakfast before heading out for his warmup as the breakfast hadn’t started by that time. This caused him serious trouble as he went to play without having anything and the player area only had bagels.

“First match at 10 am today so have to warm up at 8:30. Breakfast doesn’t open till 9 am? Walked into the player area and we’ve got… bagels. Really good for a high standard of tennis and tennis tournament in Atlanta,” wrote Broady in his post.

Murray decided to take a dig at his fellow British by commenting that Broady should have checked the breakfast situation at the hotel before his game ‘as most professionals would have done.’ Murray said,

“Hope you are ok mate. That sounds terrible. Surprised you hadn’t checked the breakfast situation ahead of time like most professionals would have done”.

This wasn’t taken well by the 30-year-old tennis player who decided to reply to Murray’s comment and take the argument further. Broady went on to say that Murray has ‘five people just to wipe his bum’ and wouldn’t have ever checked any situation in his life.

“You have five people just to wipe your bum for you man. You’ve never checked a situation ahead of time in your life. We are not the same,” wrote Broady in reply to Murray.

However, Murray was not done yet. The two-time champion replied with a single emoji – an emoticon of a fishing pole with a caught fish. Through the emoji, Murray decided to convey that Broady had taken his bait, and hence, his mission was accomplished. There was no further remark from Broady thereafter.

The fans, however, showed complete interest in their verbal spat. One user wrote, “This is giving me Wayne Rooney and 9 am pasta vibes“. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Is this a fever dream? What’s happening?”

However, this isn’t the first time that the two have been involved in a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter). In 2022 as well, the two Britons had gotten involved in a similar clash and hurled insults at each other.

Murray and Broady’s Twitter clash in 2022

The clash started when Murray put out a post to comment on the toughest sports in the world in which he agreed that UFC and boxing were definitely the toughest but tennis was also near the top. However, Broady didn’t agree with Murray as he replied that tennis isn’t anywhere near the top.

Broady believes that martial arts, contact sports, and athletic events deserve to be placed above tennis. This wasn’t taken well by Murray as he came up with a savage response, claiming that the level of tennis Broady played was definitely nowhere near the top. “At the level you play at, I agree. Club/amateur tennis not near the top,” wrote Murray.