Rinky Hijikata vs Liam Broady Delray Beach Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

The schedule for the 2024 Delray Beach Open is out for a while and players are lined up to play against each other. In another clash, Rinky Hijitaka vs Liam Broady will be the second contest of the top half. The Rinky Hijikata vs Liam Broady prediction as per The SportsRush is that the Australian will win the clash.

Hijikata won his first singles win against Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open 2023 and was a semi-finalist at last year’s Delray Beach Open doubles contest. Broady reached the third round of the Wimbledon in back-to-back years. Therefore, it promises to be a thrilling contest. Although Hijikata is less experienced than Broady in major competitions, he is much more agile and springy than 30-year-old Liam Broady.

Although Hijikata and Broady haven’t played any matches in this tournament so far, based on their performances in recent times, Hijikata takes the edge. After Hijikata’s win at the AO 2023, he made his Masters 1000 debut in Indian Wells and defeated Mikael Ymer. Hijikata also reached the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, his best performance so far.

Liam Broady, on the other hand, has been playing professional tennis for a decade now, and reaching the third round of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 is his best performance so far. He is also the winner of the 2023 Vitas Gerulaitis Cup in Vilnius. He cracked the Top 100 ranking on September 2023 after reaching the Challenger Final at the 2023 Saint Tropez Open.

Here are some more details about the clash –

1. What are the Hijikata vs Broady odds?

The Hijikata vs Broady odds are in the favor of the Australian, at 1.50 vis-a-vis 2.40 for Broady according to Pokerstars.

2. Where to watch the Hijikata vs Broady live?

The Hijikata vs Broady live streaming will be on TennisTV and Tennis Channel. In Australia, the match will be telecast on beIN Sports and Sky in Great Britain. The match will be played on the hard courts of the Delray Beach Tennis Center at 11:00 am local time.

The temperature in Delray Beach, Florida will remain sunny at 26 degrees Celsius with 18 km/h wind and 54% humidity.

3. Is tennis player Hijikata Japanese?

Rinky Hijikata is an Australian tennis player whose parents migrated from Japan to Australia. Both his parents are Japanese, his father being from Tokyo and mother from Kobe.

4. What is the Liam Broady ranking?

The Liam Broady ranking at present is 121 in the men’s singles category.