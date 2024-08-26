mobile app bar

Long-Time Jannik Sinner Fan Liam Broady Accuses ESPN of Whitewashing Italian's Image in Latest Interview

After the Jannik Sinner doping verdict has been all over the news for more than week, the Italian has finally broken his silence regarding the matter. Ahead of the US Open 2024, Sinner gave an interview to the official broadcasters of the tournament, ESPN. Great Britain’s Liam Broady had a lot to say on it, joining the bandwagon of players highlighting how the World No.1 was receiving preferential treatment.

A large group of personalities such as Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios have been accusing the ITIA and the ATP of treating Jannik Sinner differently than others. However, Sinner insists that it isn’t the case at all. He was quoted as saying:

“It’s also in the position where you are. Obviously, being where I am, I have the ability to take qualified people. Obviously, if this happens to a different player, it’s going to be different, but again, I was treated like everyone else… All things considered, I have not had any different treatment,” Sinner said.

Broady couldn’t help but laugh at an irony that he spotted. The 30-year-old highlighted how Sinner was on an exclusive ESPN interview, that not all players get such an opportunity. He went on to accuse ESPN for helping in whitewashing the 23-year-old’s image.

Interestingly, Broady is a huge Sinner fan since the days when they played ATP Challengers events together. It seems as if the Brit is more angry at the authorities for the way the case was handled. Because of that, Sinner should not get so much attention.

But the Italian, with that interview, took a huge load off his chest. He can now divert his attention back to the court and aim to win the US Open 2024.

