Andy Murray-Novak Djokovic Partnership Announcement Makes Tennis Influencer Brag About His Random Prediction Coming True

Jun 5, 2016; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) (L) and Andy Murray (GBR) (R) pose with their trophies at the presentation on day 15 of the 2016 French Open. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

This weekend was expected to be all about the Davis Cup Finals in the tennis world. However, defending champions Italy reaching a second successive final to face the Netherlands is no longer the talk of the town. This is because Andy Murray has agreed to be Novak Djokovic’s coach, sending tennis fans into a frenzy.

Once great rivals on the court, they will now be on the same side of the net. This partnership is set to leave a lot of tennis fans excited. Yet, it is something that not many saw coming except for, perhaps, one person. A social media influencer had surprisingly made this prediction months ago.

On the 27th of March this year, a user going by the name Sasa Ozmo asked, “So, just for fun, who would you like to see as Novak’s new coach?” Bastien Fachan, an avid tennis enthusiast, was one among the many to respond to the question. He simply wrote, “Andy Murray,” with an eyes emoji alongside it.

Little did he know that eight months later, his prediction would come true. An elated Bastien shared a screenshot of the earlier conversation in a new post with the caption, “LMAOOOOOOOO.”

It did not take long for the post to go viral, and it’s understandable why! When Murray retired from tennis after the Paris Olympics, he expressed his desire to spend more time with his family in his retirement speech. Keeping that in mind, fans wouldn’t have expected him to return to the sport within three months after hanging up his racket.

Either way, a lot of social media users were in disbelief with this prediction coming true.

PUT IT IN THE LOUVRE — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) November 23, 2024

Wanna tell me the lottery numbers next? — Lara³ MAX WDC (@hellomonsterme) November 23, 2024

What is this secret power of predicting the most unfathomable things — Ritwika Patgiri (@RitwikaPatgiri) November 23, 2024

You’re owed a commission — Russ Detres (@RussDeeet) November 23, 2024

It’s understandable to see the surprise in many users’ comments. Not every day does someone get a wild prediction like this one right! But the real question is when Murray will begin his work at Djokovic’s camp.

When will Andy Murray join Novak Djokovic’s team?

While no official start date has been mentioned by either party, Murray did indicate in his statement when fans can expect him to start this exciting partnership.

“I’ll be joining Novak’s team during the preparation period, helping him get in the best possible shape for the Australian Open. I’m very excited about it and I am looking forward to being on the same side of the net for a change.”

Normally, when the season gets over, players head out on vacation to clear their minds and recharge their batteries. The time off might vary from player to player. They will begin the preparation for next season in either mid or late December.

Since Murray mentioned in his statement that he will be joining Djokovic during the “preparation period,” fans can expect this partnership to kickstart sometime next month.

That said, it’s important to note that Djokovic skipped the Paris Masters and the ATP Tour Finals, ending his season sooner than other top-ranked players. This could indicate that perhaps he might begin preparing for the 2025 season earlier than others.