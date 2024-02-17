Andy Roddick Reveals How Much Has His New Podcast Contributed to $40,000,000 Net Worth

Since retiring from professional tennis, Andy Roddick met his beautiful wife Brooklyn Decker, and settled with his family. The tennis player is now making waves with his podcast ‘Served with Andy Roddick’. The 2003 US Open winner provides insight into the game in the podcast, whose 3rd episode is out.

Advertisement

In the 3 episodes, Andy Roddick has earned just $13 from his podcast. It is the result of the contribution of 3 people, and the proceeds go to charity. Roddick revealed that information, albeit humorously, in the 3rd episode.

“Guys, I don’t really wanna brag too much, but we are rolling in the cash in this show… Charlie P, Charlie M, and Justin are responsible for the $13 of revenue that we made this month,” said Roddick in the 3rd episode of the podcast.

Advertisement

The ever-s0-funny Andy Roddick gave this information in his quintessential humorous style. But he quickly followed it up with the serious cause that receives any donations or proceeds from the podcast. It is the ‘Andy Roddick Foundation’, a foundation for kids out of school time space or after-school summer programs. Those who want to donate can join the ‘Served Supporter Club’ and get a call out from Roddick himself.

Andy Roddick’s ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ podcast has 4670 subscribers and an average viewership of 12,000 per episode on YouTube. The first episode has 12,000 views, the second has 15,000 views, and the third has 8700 views so far, but this will increase with time. It is also available on Apple Podcast and on Spotify where the ratings are 5 out of 5. To make things better for the podcast, it will now be streaming on Tennis Channel in the USA. It is the same channel that streams all tennis matches from around the world for the US audience.

What does the Andy Roddick net worth comprise of?

During his career, Andy Roddick reached world no. 1. He won 32 titles in his career including a Grand Slam. Roddick’s total prize money earnings from tennis is $20,640,030. But such prolific form at the peak of his career also attracted lucrative sponsorship deals.

Roddick earned a $25 million sponsorship contract with Lacoste for 5 years in 2005. An additional contract to endorse Lacoste eyewear made him $750,000 to $1,000,000. Besides that, Roddick also endorsed American Express, Rolex, Powerade, Arizona Beverage Company, SEGA, etc. He also earns $3 million per year from his academy in Nebraska, though still falling slightly short of Travis Kelce’s income.

Advertisement

Roddick has also requested the Tennis Chanel for a job during COVID-19 and he earned plenty from his numerous media appearances. He lives in Austin, Texas with his wife Brooklyn Decker, and their two children.